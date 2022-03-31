"We want to control games more" - Aizawl FC gaffer Yan Law ahead of Gokulam Kerala FC clash

Aizawl FC will lock horns with reigning champions Gokulam Kerala FC in Gameweek 9 of the I-League 2021-22 season. The Mizoram-based club came away with a 1-0 victory against newcomers Kenkre FC in their last outing.

Head coach Yan Law lauded his players for showing a strong mentality in the last few matches. The Mizoram club have won three of their last four matches and are on an upward run after a difficult start to their season. Yan Law said:

“We have started picking up points. It looks much better. Many players are coming back to the team after some difficulties. I am happy with the performance and am proud of the boys. However, we want to control the game more and we are creating chances but we need to convert them."

The game will unravel at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday. Aizawl are expected to play an expansive brand of football. However, Gokulam Kerala FC have scored the highest number of goals this season and will pose a threat to the Aizawl FC backline.

"We are fighting to be in the Top 7" - Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law

The Malabarians are currently second in the league standings with 15 points from seven games. A win would take Gokulam Kerala FC to the top of the points table. However, the defending champions have drawn two games on the trot against Mohammedan SC and newly-promoted Rajasthan United FC.

The Aizawl gaffer underlined that the Calicut-based club are unbeaten in the league for a season. He added that the team have impressed throughout the season and the former champions will need to play 'as a unit' to beat Gokulam. Law said:

“They are fighting for the top. We are fighting to be in the Top 7. I am very impressed with how they play. We have done our homework. We know what we need to do. If we play as a unit, it will be difficult to beat us. Hopefully, we come out on top against a tough opponent tomorrow."

Aizawl FC are currently eighth in the table with nine points. A win against Gokulam Kerala FC would take them to sixth place.

