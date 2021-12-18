"We want to fight for every point" - Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic ahead of ISL 2021-22 clash against Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has stressed once again that consistency is key in the ISL and urged his side to fight for every point on offer.

Vukomanovic was questioned about his team's recent run of form by the press ahead of the Tuskers' clash with Mumbai City FC. Kerala Blasters are unbeaten in their last four matches heading into their next fixture. The Serbian responded by saying:

"After [the loss to ATK], we have entered into a positive period where we have been collecting points. We [have] deserved more; we should have more points in the table now. But eventually we are in a process where we are building up certain things and it's obvious that the players are improving."

Vukomanovic went on to add:

"In this kind of period, we are positive and [trying to] be consistent because with that kind of approach, you can build up further on and become a strong team. Like I said, we want to be an 'every time' team, not just playing one game. We want to be present every game, we want to fight for every game, for every point."

The Kerala Blasters boss also stated that his players are happy with the work the team has done so far and believes there will be long-term gains in the process.

Vukomanovic was also asked what he believes Mumbai City will offer on Sunday (December 19) when they take on the Tuskers. Des Buckingham's side are top of the 2021-22 ISL table and have been the best team this term.

"So far they've shown they're one of the best teams and from the other side, for us, every game is tough. [It will be] Two teams who like to play football, to compete, to win the game. I like those kind of games and I prefer to play these every three days; you become better as a player, you improve more," said Vukomanovic.

Kerala Blasters boss Vukomanovic laments 'damaging' official decisions in ISL 2021-22 so far

While reviewing Mumbai City's threat, Vukomanovic also made it a point to emphasize that his team have endured some poor refereeing decisions this season. The Kerala Blasters head coach said:

"I expect tomorrow to be a good game. Hopefully, there will not be bad decisions from officials. But like I said, seeing our previous experiences, in five games, we have been damaged by official decisions in three games."

He went on to add:

"If we speak about the first game against ATK and the loss due to a goal from offside in the second minute... it's frustrating when you prepare for your first game and you get that kind of goal and everything changes."

Vukomanovic also issued a couple of injury updates for his side. Goalkeeper Albino Gomes is set to miss the ISL fixture against Mumbai City as Kerala Blasters are still awaiting a few test results. Gomes suffered a knee injury earlier in the season.

The Kerala Blasters boss also added that KP Rahul will not feature in the ISL until mid-January. However, Vukomanovic confirmed that both Gomes and Rahul have begun their rehabilitation.

