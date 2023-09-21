"We want to be the first Indian club to win double promotion" - Delhi FC head coach Yan Law ahead of the I-League

Delhi FC, the latest entrants into the I-League, have their tasks cut out. Having gained promotion into the second tier of the Indian professional football structure after winning the I-League 2 last season, the side representing the capital city of India will be looking to prove many of their detractors wrong.

Competing against established sides in the league such as Sreenidi Deccan, Gokulam Kerala, Mohammedan SC, and Aizawl FC among others will not be easy by any means. But their manager Yan Law is certain that with the processes that the club has in place, getting to the outcome will only be a matter of time.

The suave and charming Law breaks into smiles of confidence often as he sits down for an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda. He is erudite in a manner that few coaches in this sport are and elaborates specifically on what he expects from his side this season.

Law comes off as someone who knows what he wants rather well and possesses a winning mentality that is the hallmark of anyone who aims for success. One of the youngest coaches in Indian football at the moment, Law has plied his trade for other clubs such as Mohammedan SC, Aizawl FC, and Punjab FC in the past.

On what made him come back to Delhi FC ahead of this season, with whom he had worked in 2021 as well, he said:

"To be involved with Delhi FC is a huge deal. When the offer came from them, I did not have to think twice. I have worked with Mr Ranjit Bajaj (the owner of Delhi FC) in the past- in fact, he was the one responsible for giving me my first break in top-flight football- and I knew that once he wanted me to come here, I would do that at the drop of a hat. I had quite a few offers from other clubs as well, but once Delhi FC wanted me, making the decision became quite easy for me. I have worked here in the past, so it is a sort of homecoming for me."

Law's admiration towards Bajaj, the owner of Delhi FC, is obvious.

"Mr Bajaj is an excellent motivator. He knows what the players need, and what we as a coaching group need. And he is very good at fulfilling those needs. Mr Bajaj has also instilled a winning culture here at the club, which is something I fiercely believe in as well," he elaborated.

"When I was just getting into coaching, he was the one who spotted me and gave me my first break. He has always been around whenever the going has got tough for me, and helped me on a lot of occasions at a personal level too. The boys love and admire him here for the energy and drive he brings to the club. The winning mentality he has instilled is everything at Delhi FC," Law added.

Our conversation, quite naturally, veers towards preseason and Delhi FC's preparations for the year ahead. Law seems exuberant as he breaks into detailed ideas of what he wants from his players this season.

"Preseason is going extremely well for us. The mood is upbeat in the camp, and the boys are enjoying what they are doing. We have had the opportunity to play a few tournaments in preseason- including the Durand Cup- and this has helped us get an idea of who can fit in where. Places for our first eleven are still wide open, and anyone who is willing to put in those extra miles can get picked," he stated.

"We have made a few very good signings in this transfer window. We were very aggressive, and Mr Bajaj helped me out tremendously with that. We have chosen players whom we know can fit into our system and do well. The foreigners we have picked may need some time getting used to Indian football, but we are willing to be patient with them," Law added.

Being a part of an outcome-oriented culture must feel reinvigorating, and Law agrees. He feels that if the winning mindset is not widespread either amongst the players or the staff, it gets quite challenging to push for titles. And this is where he chooses to talk about what his goals for the season are.

"We are known to play aggressive and dominating football. As a coach, I pay a lot of attention to what my wards are doing off the ball than with it. Even the best players in the world get the ball at their feet for an average of four minutes in a football game; this means that it is extremely important to dominate without possession. The boys have bought into this philosophy completely," Law explained.

"We are a new club, in a manner of speaking, in top-flight Indian football, but we are aiming big. Having made it to the I-League on the basis of our winning the I-League 2, we intend to try and get promoted into the Indian Super League (ISL) next season. For that, we have to win the I-League through merit and prove our mettle. We want to become the first Indian club to win double promotion," he continued.

"There is no glory without sacrifice" - says Delhi FC manager Yan Law

For the said double or consecutive promotion to take place, Delhi FC have to compete against some of the finest clubs in the country. These clubs have been aggressive in the transfer window as well as with their preparations. It will be a big challenge for Delhi, the latest entrant in the league, to compete at an equal level with the others, but their manager Law seems ebullient.

"We demand the same from all our players here. I do not care about your name, your salary or where you come from. If you want to play here, then you will have to buy into our philosophy and give the best you can. There is no superstar culture here at all; winning is what we demand. Both the seniors and the juniors have gelled well and started believing in this approach," he said.

Becoming the newest club in the I-League must seem a little daunting, but when Law elaborates on Delhi's vision, it begins to feel less so. One begins to feel the imprint of an excellent project in an able man's hands.

"We sign players on long-term contracts. This is because we have the vision to keep pushing forth from where we are at the moment. We intend to go all-out this season because there is a spot in the ISL up for grabs. My vision matches with that of Mr Bajaj, and that is why working with him is a breeze. The structure at the club has been set up that way too, right from the under-8s. We are aiming for consistent, long-term success here," he explained.

Our conversation then steers towards safe ground - or volatile some may say - Law's coaching career. The 30-year-old is the youngest head coach in the country, and while that may seem challenging to some, he relishes the responsibility bestowed upon him.

"Age, as they say, is just a number. The players have faith in me and trust me to devise the right programs for them and the club to succeed, and that is all that matters. The seniors in the team too have that respect which makes it easy for me to work with them. I don't think my age ever comes into consideration, more so since we have developed a winning culture here which pushes everything else to the background," he stated.

"My experiences in Bhutan last season and Nepal in 2021 (he coached Druk Lahyul in Bhutan and Biratnagar City in Nepal) have taught me a lot. Coaching is not just about imparting technical knowledge; it is also about understanding different cultures, philosophies and mindsets. So, I believe that now I have a better understanding of these things, which can help me here in Delhi," Law went on to add.

Bring up the topic of home and his beloved city of Kolkata, and the pain in Law's voice is visible. It is hard not to empathize with him when he talks about the challenges of being away from home for such extended periods of time, which is among the job descriptions of working in professional football.

"It gets very challenging to stay away from home for the majority of the year. I have missed so many birthdays and anniversaries by now that I have lost count. But this is the sacrifice we make while pushing towards a common goal, and as we all know, there is no glory without sacrifice," he said.

Finally, we move on towards the topic of fans, and what Law wants from them this season. He believes that the supporters of the club have been extremely generous with their love and kindness, and he wants that to continue.

"The support that Delhi FC had last season was tremendous, despite the club not doing well in the early rounds of I-League 2. We want the same from them this time around as well. I know that we have to prove a lot to our fans, but we also need their love and support. What I can promise is that they are going to see a lot of high-intensity, dominating games of football with each and every player pushing for victory and not remaining satisfied with a dull result," Law signed off by stating.