"We want to play good football, but I also want to win" - Manolo Marquez underlines his ambitions with FC Goa ahead of the 2023 Durand Cup 

As the 2023 Durand Cup approaches, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez believes that he is still in the process of familiarizing himself with the club and the players.

The Gaurs opted to undergo a revamp following two disappointing seasons, leading them to appoint the ISL-winning coach. Additionally, they appear to have changed their transfer strategy and have secured high-quality players in preparation for the upcoming season.

Having started their pre-season training a few weeks ago, Marquez is determined to guide the club to the final stages of the 2023 Durand Cup. He shared insights into the training sessions and his targets during the pre-tournament press conference.

"This is a normal pre-season. When you arrive at a new club, you have to know the players, players have to know how you work, and the qualities and conditions of everyone," Marquez said.

"About the Durand Cup, it is similar to last season. It is an important and very traditional tournament in Asia. We have at least three games and we will try to qualify. I think it’s an important part of pre-season but we want to win the title or arrive at final stages, as the team will want to play the maximum number of games possible," he added.

FC Goa's recent signings include five foreign players - Odei Onaindia, Victor Rodriguez, Paulo Retre, and Carlos Martinez, with Carl McHugh reportedly close to joining as well.

While Marquez remained tight-lipped on the Durand Cup squad, he maintains confidence that the foreign players, despite having trained for only a few sessions, will likely feature in the tournament.

"Let's see. At this moment we have five foreigners on the team. I feel that that they can play some minutes. I think the Indian players are in a better shape because they trained more. We have a lot of problems with VISA this season, so the overseas players arrived late. They can play some minutes, but the important thing is that we have to try and improve in every game and try to win," the head coach stated.

With several new signings, including a new manager, FC Goa face the challenge of establishing familiarity, especially in the initial stages. When asked by Sportskeeda about how the squad has gelled in the limited time so far, Marquez revealed that he is used to continuous changes in the team, and expressed confidence in the new players' experience to adapt quickly.

"I think when you compare it to modern football, we don’t have too many new players. Some years ago, a lot of teams maintain around 16 to 17 players, but in modern football there is change. They want to change the players every season and in some moments, it's more like a business than looking for better players," Marquez explained.

"The continuity would be fantastic but in modern football, every team changes. So, you have to adapt to the new times. It’s not a problem because we have players with experience that have played with different teams in the ISL. The problem is when there are a lot of new players, you have to play the same style together and this takes time and won’t happen in the first game," he added.

“Our group is not one of the easier ones” – Manolo Marquez on FC Goa's 2023 Durand Cup draw

FC Goa are placed in Group D alongside the likes of NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong, and Downtown Heroes FC. Undoubtedly, they are the clear favorites to top the group and secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

Nevertheless, Marquez anticipates difficult games and feels that the lower division clubs will have added motivation to defeat the favorites. When discussing the upcoming opponents, he emphasized the competitive nature of the matches ahead.

"For me, our group is not one of the easier ones. For example, Hyderabad FC lost to the Red Army team last season. With all respect to smaller teams, they are very motivated. NorthEast United with the new coach, and players, very young team with quality, and I think they will be better than last season," he said.

"Now we have to focus on our training sessions, then we will focus on Shillong Lajong, who are promoted to the I-League. I saw a video of them playing, and they run a lot, so it will be a difficult game. Only one team qualifies, so you can’t make mistakes," Marquez added.

FC Goa have a talented squad, with several local players contributing to their distinctive and attractive style of play, setting them apart from other ISL teams.

Marquez is certainly eager to maintain Goa's principles, yet he understands that ultimately, winning will be the key to instilling confidence above all else.

"It is true that in every part of the world, the conditions are completely different. In Goa, with the weather, and the football culture, the players like the exercises with the ball and it’s normal. But we need to improve in some areas," he said.

"It is true that we want to play good football, but I also want to win. Ultimately, people will be happy if we win. I know there are different ways for that and we will try to play good football, but we need confidence, which will only happen if we start winning games," Marquez continued.

New signing Rowllin Borges joined his head coach in the press conference and was asked about the team's preparation for the Durand Cup. He stated the importance of taking it one step at a time and focusing on each match, with the ultimate objective being to clinch the Durand Cup.

"We have to take each match at a time. If we get a good start against Shillong Lajong, we will be more confident going into the next game. So, I think we have to take one game at a time, and as the coach said, we have to train well and be focused," Borges averred.

Borges will want to make an impact with his hometown club, especially after experiencing a few injury troubles in recent times. When quizzed by Sportskeeda about his targets for the forthcoming season, the 31-year-old expressed his desire to remain fit and available for selection in every game.

"Individually, I have to be in my best shape, so that I’m available for every game,” Borges said.” As a group, every tournament we participate in, we will try and reach as far as possible and if we win, it’s the best feeling.

FC Goa will kickstart their campaign in the Durand Cup against Shillong Lajong on Monday, August 8. They will hope to start their new campaign on a positive note, especially considering the high hopes placed on them.