"We want to stay on top" - Mohammedan SC head coach ahead of NEROCA FC clash

Mohammedan SC will be up against NEROCA FC in their next I-League encounter on Monday, April 18. The second-placed Black Panthers will be looking at a win to ensure an extended stay at the top of the table with an eye on the top spot.

Ahead of the match, head coach Andrey Chernysov and forward Azharuddin Mallick answered a few questions from the media pertaining to their side's encounter against the Orange Brigade. Reflecting on the current status of the league table and his team's position in it, Chernysov considers the entire scenario to be a normal one. He said:

"Yes, it is a very interesting situation. Three teams with two points between each other. But for us this is a normal situation because we want to stay on top."

The Black Panthers will miss the services of defender Shaher Shaheen and midfielder Milan Singh in their upcoming fixture due to injuries. Speaking about the current status of the duo's injuries, Chernysov said:

"We do not know yet how many games they might miss. We are waiting for reports from the doctor. We'll find out by tomorrow or maybe tonight. But we are ready for every situation. We have 29 good players who have been tried and tested in friendly games. Now we know who we can utilize for such scenarios."

Mohammedan SC head coach considers NEROCA FC to be a good opponent

NEROCA FC have been a decent side in this competition, putting in a tough fight against some of the big boys in the league. Speaking about their opponent, Andrey Chernysov said:

"If you want to win the title, you have to win against every team. NEROCA is a good team. They started out by playing some nice football but their performance dipped after a few key names were out injured."

Forward Azharuddin Mallick, who was also present alongside his coach, has stated that his absence from the starting line-up has not discouraged him from showcasing his abilities when needed.

