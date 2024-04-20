"We want to win for the first time for FC Goa" - Manolo Marquez ahead of the playoffs clash against Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marque has stated that his team is focused and motivated to win the first-ever ISL cup title for the club. The Gaurs qualified for the 2023-24 ISL playoffs after finishing third in the points table with 45 points from 22 matches.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of FC Goa's upcoming playoffs clash against Chennaiyin FC in Fatorda on Saturday, April 20, the 55-year-old sounded optimistic.

Despite expecting a tough challenge against Owen Coyle's men, who have bounced back and reversed their fortunes towards the end of the league stage, Manolo Marquez said:

"It is a game of third against sixth. It's not the final but there's only one game and that's very dangerous. A lot of things can happen. We are focused. We are motivated.

"We want to win for the first time for FC Goa and that's all, and let's see if we can. I am sure that a lot of crowd will come to the stadium because we will need them to qualify because it will be a tough game."

The club came close to winning the ISL Cup trophy twice - in 2015 and 2019 - but unfortunately lost in the finals on both occasions. In 2015, they lost 3-2 against Chennaiyin FC while the 2019 ISL final saw them lose 1-0 against Bengaluru FC.

"We started well and in the second part of the competition, we lost the opportunity for the Shield" - Manolo Marquez

The two sides last met in an ISL encounter just six days ago in which FC Goa emerged victorious by a comfortable 4-1 margin in Fatorda. Borja Herrera, Carlos Marine and Brandon Fernandes found the back of the net for the hosts, helping them finish the league stage on a winning note.

FC Goa were the only team that remained unbeaten in the first-leg matches of this edition of the ISL. Giving his thoughts on his team's performance throughout the 2023-24 ISL, the experienced gaffer admitted that his team lost the opportunity to clinch the League Winners' Shield, saying:

"I don't like to speak about myself. It's not about me. The real protagonists are the players. My feeling is that we have a good squad and the season was okay, we were fighting till the end.

"It’s true we started well and in the second part of the competition, we lost the opportunity for the Shield. It's important that FC Goa, because of the history, a great club has to be in this position."

The 2019-20 ISL League Shield winners will hold the upper hand on Saturday evening when they face Chennaiyin FC at home. The team that wins the contest will clash with Mumbai City FC in a two-legged semi-final, scheduled to be played on April 24 and 29.

