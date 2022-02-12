"We will have our chances" - Odisha FC head coach Kino Garcia stays positive ahead of Mumbai City FC clash

Odisha FC strengthened their top-four bid with a 2-1 victory against SC East Bengal in their last game. Head coach Kino Garcia admitted that the victory was pivotal after their disappointing performance against FC Goa.

Ahead of their match against defending champions Mumbai City FC, the Odisha FC gaffer was confident going into an extremely busy couple of weeks for his team. He said at the pre-match press conference:

"Of course as a team, I think that they feel confident after winning against SC East Bengal. We needed that because after the disappointment against FC Goa. We wanted to come back and win the three points. We are motivated with just five matches to go, including four matches in 14 days. I think the team is confident and we are having good training with good intensity."

The last time Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC squared off, the Juggernauts emerged victorious in an enthralling 4-2 encounter. With their top-four hopes hanging by a thread, will Odisha FC approach the game with a similar attacking intent? Kino Garcia had this to say on the matter:

"We will try, of course. We know that we are facing one of the biggest teams of the ISL. They were last season's champions. They have also brought in new players in the winter market. They brought (Diego) Mauricio, Vinit (Rai) and (Lallianzuala) Chhangte. They are bringing a lot of talented players to their squad and have all the players available. So of course it's going to be a tough game. But we will have our chances."

"Kino Garcia knows my best position" - Javi Hernandez lauds Odisha FC head coach

Meanwhile, also present at the press conference was midfield maestro Javi Hernandez. The Spaniard has already made his presence felt this season, scoring five goals and assisting five times in 15 matches. Going forward, Javi has played a pivotal role and is expected to continue his form at the business end of the campaign.

Asked how he has taken to the new coach and his playing style, the attacking midfielder said:

"I am feeling very comfortable. I think I can play in all attacking positions but he (Kino Garcia) knows my best position, the one I played in the last game. We have had many problems with attacking players in the last few weeks so I am always ready to help the team us and give my 100%."

Like the gaffer, the 32-year-old reiterated that although tomorrow's game against Mumbai City FC will be a tough encounter, Odisha FC have all the quality to come out on top.

