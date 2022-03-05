"We will do everything we possibly can" - Mumbai City FC boss on making it into ISL top four spots

Defending champions Mumbai City FC will square off against Hyderabad FC in their final game of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season on Saturday. They will need to bounce back from a morale-dampening defeat against Kerala Blasters FC in their last match.

The 3-1 loss to the Yellow Tuskers meant MCFC's chances of making it into the top four aren't in their own hands anymore. The Islanders will have to win their match against the Nizams and cross their fingers in the hope of FC Goa beating the Blasters.

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham assured that their players will put their all into the game to get the desired results. He said:

"We’re obviously disappointed to not come away with the result we wanted from that game (against Kerala Blasters FC), but we don’t have too long to put that right. We’re all looking forward to this game against Hyderabad FC, although it’s not in our hands anymore."

He added:

"We will go out and we will do everything we possibly can to put ourselves in a position that we want to be in at the end of this game and then we'll see what happens on the day off."

Mumbai City FC are currently fifth in the points table, with 31 points from 19 games. Hyderabad FC have already secured a spot in the top four with 35 points.

Head coach Des Buckingham on Mumbai City FC's midfield woes after injuries to key players

Midfielder Ahmed Jahouh was unavailable for the game against Kerala Blasters FC due to a knock he picked up earlier in the season. Without Jahouh's presence, the Mumbai midfield looked comparatively weaker in their ability to distribute the ball.

Buckingham was asked by Sportskeeda if the head coach plans to make reinforcements in that particular midfield spot or nurture Indian talent to suit the role. He said:

"That role in particular, you mentioned Jahouh, but earlier this year, we obviously lost Rowlin Borges as well for the season. So when you lose two players, not just Jahouh but you also lose Rowllin, we brought up Apuia as a very young and promising player and he’s certainly shown some really good signs this year. And then we tried to bolster that role with Vinit [Rai], who is again another young 24-year-old good player, and we’ll continue to develop him."

The Mumbai City FC gaffer further added:

"When you lose Rowlin and then you lose Jahouh, two central figures that were here last year and played pretty much every game in that midfield, it does affect how we play because the team had become used to playing with them and through them. So, we have to adjust and it cannot be an excuse, we have to find different ways to play well, we have to find ways to win games and play the style of football we want."

