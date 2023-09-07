"We will fight for every inch" - Chinglensana Singh on Hyderabad FC's aim for the season

There is very little that fazes central defenders in general, and Chinglensana Singh in particular, as the supporters of Hyderabad FC can attest.

From arriving at the Maidaan in Gachibowli in 2020 and clinching the ISL title in just his second season here in 2021-22, Sana, as he is fondly known, has enamoured himself with Hyderabad and its denizens in his three years in the city.

A senior professional of the Nawabs at the moment and a key part of their first team, Chinglensana is the key to them doing well in the ISL this season.

The ball-playing defender, who is known for his excellent positioning and man-marking skills, is loved by the supporters of the club in Hyderabad. They have also voted to have a statue of him built at the Maidaan.

A thorough professional and a gentleman, who always plays with a smile on his face, Chinglensana is the epitome of the spirit that Hyderabad FC typify.

As he sits down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the Churachandpur, Manipur-born defender expresses a quiet confidence about his side's preparations for the season ahead.

"I think we are now training to play as a team, to have an understanding because there are a few new players that have joined along with the core players that have played last three, four seasons together. So, it helps that new players coming in are gelling well," Chinglensana stated.

"We hope to play as a team and to do things in the same way and get results for the team. We are putting in the hard yards and are doing all we can to have another successful season," he added.

The Durand Cup, where Hyderabad had an unsuccessful campaign, features heavily throughout the interview. The Nawabs were beaten by Chennaiyin FC 1-3 in their second game of the group stage after drawing against Delhi FC 1-1 in their opening encounter.

Chinglensana Singh in training during the Durand Cup (Credits: HFC media)

They came back strongly in their last game, against Tribhuvan Army, winning it 3-0 thanks to an Aaren D'Silva hat-trick. Chinglensana is frank in his assessment of the team's performance, saying that they were not at their best.

"We didn't do our best in the Durand Cup but nevertheless, the boys, everyone who was available gave the best that they could. It was a part of our pre-season so it was important minutes under the belt as well," he continued.

The dual transfer bans imposed upon Hyderabad by FIFA and AIFF gave the coaches very little to work with. This meant that they could not register any of the new signings that they made this season or play those who signed contract extensions last year.

Chinglensana was among the few seniors who were available and was therefore accorded the honor of leading the Yellow and Black.

"It's always a pleasure having the responsibility to lead the team from the front. So, it was a great opportunity and I appreciate being trusted by the coaches. But given the situation where we missed a few other players, I had to take up the extra responsibility," he said.

The extra responsibility that the tall defender mentions also entailed him taking the lead in guiding the youngsters who turned out for Hyderabad in the tournament. This included counselling, guiding, and mentoring the likes of Ramhlunchhunga, Mark Zothanpuia, Sajad Hussain Parray and Alex Saji among others.

Chinglensana seems quite open when it comes to the topic, saying:

"I think in football, if you are good enough, you are a part of the first-team squad. Everyone has their roles and responsibilities at the club and they are here for a reason. But as seniors, we try to help them to not be scared, to have the courage and the personality and to play football as they know."

"We help them express themselves and be confident in doing the things that they have been doing," he added. "If there are mistakes, we are there to help and guide them. Also, the coach and everyone in the technical team is helpful towards the young players and everyone involved for that matter because we are a new squad. As I said we are building on it and need some patience."

Patience indeed. This brings us to the topic of the new management at the helm, including the appointment of Conor Nestor as the new first-team coach and Thangboi Singto taking over as manager from Manolo Marquez.

The ISL season, slated to start on September 21, is not too far away, and Hyderabad seem primed to start well. On the club's goals for the season, Chinglensana said:

"Well, at this club, the goal is always to win everything that is there to be won, from every match to every trophy that is there to be won. We will fight for every inch and as I said we are a new team; we are looking good and I am sure we will do well going forward."

Chinglensana waxes eloquently about the positive environment in the dressing room as well.

"That is one of the key things that this team has always possessed," the tall defender continued. "In the last few seasons, I think we always say that sentence- the famous sentence at the club- ‘The key of this team is the group.'"

"I think we have a good group this season as well but we have to make sure that we build on that. Having that camaraderie between the teammates helps. We want to win matches and to win trophies at the club," he added.

Playing for the Indian national team is the ultimate dream for any footballer in the country, and it is no different with Chinglensana either. The Manipur-born, who has 11 India caps under his belt, said pulling on the blue jersey often gives him goosebumps.

"It is everyone's dream to play for the country. So, nothing can be compared when it comes to representing your country. For me, it is the highest honour and I always have gratitude for that and will continue working hard to keep playing for the national team," Chinglensana quipped.

"People here are very respectful and welcoming" - Chinglensana Singh on the city of Hyderabad

Chinglensana Singh in action in the Durand Cup 2023 (Credits: HFC media)

Quite naturally, the conversation veers towards the city of Hyderabad, once the home of footballing legends but now with its cupboards bare except for the ISL trophy that the Nawabs won in 2021-22.

Chinglensana feels at home in the city, where he arrived from Goa in 2020, and appreciates the warm nature of its denizens.

"I think the people here are really nice, kind, generous and very welcoming. To be very honest, in the last two-three years that I have been here, I have not had any problem while going out in the city, in the mall or at a cafe," he added.

The spectre of racial discrimination that often haunts people from the northeast (and other parts of the country too- there is no differentiation when it comes to hatred, really) has zero takers in Hyderabad, and Chinglensana has not failed to notice that.

"People have been very respectful and welcoming," Chinglensana remarked. "There is no discrimination, no racial abuse and that is something I really appreciate because they respect people as they are and that for me is really appealing."

"The weather is really nice, it is to my liking as well. There's not much of traffic where we live, so that helps too. All in all, Hyderabad is a great city to live in," he added.

The supporters of the club, led by the fan group Deccan Legion, come in for special treatment as well. Speaking about the loyal fan group, the senior defender stated:

"I think we have a good fan base. They have always come out supporting us in our home matches and they have also travelled in some of our away matches. I will urge them to continue doing that as we are now working hard and building on doing great things for the club."

Giving a rallying call for the supporters of the club to fill the Maidaan to the brim this season, he added:

"We will continue putting our best feet forward for the club and for that, the fans are very important. The most important I would say. I hope that their numbers grow and one day, the entire city flock to Gachibowli in support of the Yellow and Black."

Mention the things that he does in his downtime away from football, and Chinglensana smiles. He does have a few passions away from the game. His hobbies outside the sport help him switch off and find some balance in his hectic life.

"I try to spend as much time as possible with myself. I read books and I sometimes of course watch documentaries on football and other sports as well. I get inspiration from a lot of that. My favourite sports documentary is 'The Last Dance,'" Chinglensana continued.

Quite naturally, he is quiet when it comes to discussing how things are back home in Manipur, but one can say that he has managed to keep the distractions to a minimum, despite how tough they may seem.

"I spend my time, of course, by speaking to my family and at this juncture, at this moment, I spend a lot of time speaking to them and asking about their well-being as I am away from them," he said.

All said and done, Chinglensana's focus firmly remains on regaining the ISL title that Hyderabad relinquished to Mohun Bagan in 2022-23. The 26-year-old will play a crucial role for the Nawabs in the forthcoming season, leading their defence and ensuring that they keep as many clean sheets as possible.

He harps big on the threat that Hyderabad will pose to other clubs this season, saying:

"Hyderabad FC is now a known club in India. Every club that plays against Hyderabad is going to come thinking that we have been champions and we are a great team to play against. So, they will come fully prepared to play and do their best against us.

"We are ready and are preparing well for any challenge that comes our way. We have to be extra motivated because we are that club that everyone wants to play against and beat. So, for us, of course, nothing less than the title every season- that's what we are going to go for," Chinglensana signs off with a glowing smile.