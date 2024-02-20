"We will fight for promotion until the end of the season" - Shillong Lajong's Kynsaibor Lhuid after 2-0 win over NEROCA | I-League 2023-24

Shillong Lajong coasted to a comfortable 2-0 win over NEROCA in a match in the I-League at the SSA Polo Grounds in Shillong on Sunday (February 18).

Attacker Kynsaibor Lhuid was the hero for the Reds in this game, netting two goals - one each in the 52nd and 62nd minute - and ensuring that they picked up all three points on offer.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after the game, Lhuid mentioned that although his name went on to the scoresheet, it was a team effort that propelled him to perform so well.

"Scoring two goals was a special experience, yes. It was a great moment for me but the team’s effort as a whole made it possible. If not for the rest of the team's contributions, I would not have been able to score these goals. What was most important is that we picked up the three points and moved up in the league table," said Lhuid.

When asked if Lajong - now placed fifth in the I-League table - can win the title and earn promotion into the ISL next season, Lhuid was assertive in saying that he firmly believed they could do so.

"Oh yes, absolutely, we have a talented group of players and a strong team spirit. We are determined to give our best efforts; we will fight for promotion until the end of the season. We know that we can do it, and we have the right set of players. All our players are going to give their best and pull in the same direction," he added.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to work under coach Bobby Nongbet" - Kynsaibor Lhuid

Lhuid has been phenomenal for Lajong this season.

On Sunday, Lhuid was used as a target man by head coach Bobby Nongbet, who has a penchant for asking his midfielders to pass balls and weave in crosses towards his strikers.

When asked if the training routines change as per the game plans and strategies for each team they are bound to play against, the 25-year-old said that it was a combination of a lot of things.

"Our training routine is a mix of individual work, team sessions and video analysis. We focus on specific aspects of our game to improve and make sure we are mentally and physically ready for matches. Mental preparation is also the key, as without it, one cannot quite compete on par with the other teams. Everyone trains hard and prepares. We have to remain sharp for our upcoming matches," said Lhuid.

Coach Nongbet earned more praise from Lhuid, who elaborated upon the former's work ethic and dedication to the cause of the players of Lajong. The attacker - who can play both as a left winger and striker - also spoke of the positive and uplifting atmosphere in the Reds' dressing room.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to work under coach Bobby. His mentorship, guidance and passion for the game and dedication towards helping us succeed are truly inspiring. The atmosphere in the dressing room is positive and uplifting. We have a great group of players who support and push each other to be the best we can, both on and off the pitch," he signed off.