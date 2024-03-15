"We will qualify for the third round of the World Cup" - Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac makes confident claim 

Indian Men's Football Team head coach Igor Stimac has stated that no matter the challenge, his team will make it to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers - a feat which they have never achieved so far.

Speaking to RevSportz, the 56-year-old Igor Stimac sounded optimistic about India's chances and even highlighted the significance of having a camp of longer duration.

He said:

"I am looking you in the eye and telling you that we will qualify for the third round of the World Cup. In May, the ISL will be over. There will be no football here at the club level. I will get my players for a four-week-long camp which is exactly what we need before the hugely important game against Kuwait in Kolkata."

"And I can assure you there will be no stopping us. Each time we had a long camp, the results are there for all to see. We have played excellent football with all my players in top shape. June will be no different ahead of the games against Kuwait and Qatar."

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey recently announced that the home World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait will be held at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 6.

It was Igor Stimac who had requested the AIFF to schedule the game at Kolkata given the massive capacity of the stadium and the incredible atmosphere.

"It can change Indian football for the better" - Igor Stimac on making it to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The upcoming two fixtures against Afghanistan on March 21 (away) and 26 (home) will be crucial for the Blue Tigers' fortunes before they encounter Kuwait and Qatar in June.

While the away game is scheduled at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, Saudi Arabia, the home game will be played five days later at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Addressing the tricky Afghan challenge the Croatian said:

"The Afghanistan games are very important. Critical games no doubt. But they aren’t make or break. Even if we win against them, we need to draw or beat Kuwait. That’s the game you know. And let me tell you we will be ready."

On what it means for India to qualify for the third round of the World Cup qualifiers and the importance of crowd support, Igor Stimac urged everyone to come together and stand with the team by adding:

"With our life we will play every game from now because for five years we have been waiting for this. Making the next round will mean ten more games against the better teams in Asia and it can change Indian football for the better."

"As analysts and fans be there for us. Back us. Be critical for sure but don’t stop supporting. We are all together in this. It is our story. Indian football. We will stand up against every challenge collectively and make sure that our fans are proud."

Igor Stimac's men are currently placed third in Group A with three points from two matches, having won 1-0 away against Kuwait before losing 3-0 to Qatar at home.

They need to bounce back from their dismal 2023 AFC Asian Cup performance and produce positive results against Afghanistan to carry the momentum into the last two group fixtures against Kuwait and Qatar in June.