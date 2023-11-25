The moment one lands at the airport, one can sense a buzz of anticipation in Kochi. Kerala Blasters, the state's sole representative in the Indian Super League, are all set to take on Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

Posters of the Blasters scream in unison promising a game laced with thrill and fun. Hyderabad, on the other hand, come here fresh on the back of a drawn encounter in the hands of Punjab FC which they bagged thanks to a last-moment header from new signing Jonathan Moya.

The Nawabs understand there is no better place than the JLN Stadium to get their first win of the season. They know a thing or two about winning here, as showcased by their spectacular showing at the fag end of last season.

Borja Herrera (who has now moved on to pastures new at East Bengal) found the back of the net for the Yellow and Blacks on that occasion and the hosts found it hard to come back from that early setback in the 29th minute.

Hyderabad do not need to be told that they will have to silence the home supporters if they intend to take a point or three from this fixture. The supporters of the Blasters, however, are upbeat that their side will be able to turn the tables on their opponents from south-central India and change the balance eventually in their side's favor.

As of now, both the teams have played a total of nine games between each other, with Kerala Blasters winning four and Hyderabad five.

Shaji Jacob, who owns a taxi service and is a regular matchgoer at the JLN Stadium, knows better than to take Hyderabad lightly. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Jacob says:

"Hyderabad won the ISL title two years ago and they are a dangerous side. Although they have not quite got off to the best of starts this season, we know that they can come back strongly. It will be a good game to watch."

Graphic designer Mini Mathew, who is an ardent supporter of the Blasters, however, backs her side to do the job on this occasion.

"We know that Hyderabad came here last season and managed to beat us but this time we are better prepared. We know that we fans can make a big difference and we will be turning up in huge numbers to cheer the Blasters on. We are confident of winning this game. We will try to avenge last season's defeat," she said.

Management consultant Ajeesh Ramachandran, who is an ardent supporter of the Blasters and makes sure that he visits the JLN Stadium for most home games, is willing to give Hyderabad the benefit of the doubt.

"Hyderabad are a side in transition, and although they have not done well this season, we cannot take them lightly. The Blasters need to start on a strong note to ensure that they do not give Hyderabad the chance to dictate terms in this game," he said.

"Hyderabad are renowned for playing well under pressure" - Kerala Blasters supporters

Ramachandran Nair, who teaches English at a private school in the city, maintains a balanced stance on the issue at hand. He knows that the Blasters are a strong side and have got off to a good start this season but Hyderabad are a different beast altogether when put under pressure.

"Hyderabad are renowned for playing well under pressure, and if there is any time good for them to get their first win of the season, it is now. They know this stadium well and can handle the pressure put upon them. We saw how well they did in this game last season, and the Blasters will not have it easy against them," he said.

If early signs are anything to go by, this will be a game that will be fought tooth and nail by the two teams on display. The Nawabs will do their best to get their second win at the JLN Stadium.

The Blasters, second in the league table at the moment, will do everything within their power to go on top and dislodge FC Goa.

The supporters at the JLN Stadium, who are often known to be hostile towards away teams, will try to get under the Yellow and Blacks' skins, but the latter will be well-prepared.

Much like the Salt Lake Stadium in Calcutta, the JLN Stadium in Kochi is one of the Meccas of Indian football. If the buzz in the city on Saturday is anything to draw early conclusions from, the Manjapadda will be looking to turn up in numbers to threaten Hyderabad's composure and shatter their confidence.

How the Nawabs manage to overcome this threat will speak ounces about their character and grit. Head coach Thangboi Singto will want nothing better than to see a display of resilience from his side.