"We will use all the games from the past... to our advantage" - Chennaiyin FC boss Thomas Brdaric ahead of ISL 2022-23 clash against Mumbai City FC

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric has outlined his team's preparation process for their upcoming ISL 2022-23 encounter against Mumbai City FC. The two teams will clash at the 'Marina Arena' in Chennai on Saturday, November 12.

The Marina Machans notably met the Islanders in the 2022 Durand Cup quarterfinals earlier this year. Mumbai City came out on top on that occasion, winning 5-3 after extra-time thanks to Greg Stewart's hat-trick and Lallianzuala Chhangte's brace.

Petar Sliskovic, Jockson Dhas and Rahim Ali were on the scoresheet for the losing side on that occasion.

In his pre-match press conference, Brdaric was asked whether that game played a part in their preparations for Saturday's clash. The Chennaiyin head coach responded:

"We took all their games to understand how we have to play against them. The Durand Cup [match] was a little different. It was the first time we played against big teams and [got a chance to understand] how it works.

"We will use all the games from the past - doesn't matter [whether it's] the Durand Cup or ISL - to our advantage."

Brdaric added that the team has done some self-reflection to understand their areas of improvement. He also stated that they will aim to put Mumbai City under pressure when they meet at the 'Marina Arena':

"Everybody is learning from the games and training sessions and taking conclusions at the right moments. We did it in the last weeks as well to understand how and what we have to improve.

"Tomorrow, [they will be] under pressure. We are also under pressure as we play at home. We want to give them stress that they are making mistakes and not making good decisions."

An honor to play against Mumbai City: Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric

While stating that his team have prepared in earnest for their clash with Mumbai City FC, Thomas Brdaric also praised their upcoming opponents. The Chennaiyin FC head coach said when asked for his assessment of the Islanders:

"Mumbai City FC is a big club and it's an honor to play against them, to have this challenge. It's a special game and their target is clear: to go for the Championship.

"We have to understand how to play against them. They have good strengths and quality. To switch them off, we [can't] give them spaces. We have analyzed them and we will try to give our best tomorrow."

There are other challenges for the Marina Machans heading into this match as well. The city of Chennai has received plenty of rain over the last week and a wet surface is bound to impact proceedings on Saturday.

However, Brdaric maintained that both sides will have the same conditions and that it will be a 'challenge.' He added that the team made the decision to extend their stay in Kolkata after their 1-0 win over East Bengal last weekend in anticipation of inclement weather.

Chennaiyin's squad will also notably be a little lighter for their game against Mumbai City. Vafa Hakhamaneshi is suspended, while Narayan Das hobbled off with an injury during the match against East Bengal.

Brdaric revealed that Aakash Sangwan will start in Das' absence. Sangwan notably got the assist for their winner against the Red and Gold Brigade.

Meanwhile, midfielder Julius Duker, who has started every single game so far, will play in central defense in Hakhamaneshi's absence. Attacking midfielder Nasser El Khayati is 'an option' for Chennaiyin, who will have one foreign spot free.

The participation of Vincy Barretto and Romario Jesuraj is still in doubt, though Brdaric confirmed that they are close to making it into the squad.

