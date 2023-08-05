"We will use this opportunity to see a few players" - Igor Stimac accepts Sunil Chhetri's request to skip King's Cup

Indian men's national football team head coach Igor Stimac recently accepted skipper Sunil Chhetri's request to skip the upcoming King's Cup. The veteran forward wants to be with his wife, who is expecting a child.

Chhetri, who was last seen in action during the SAFF Championship, recently urged the head coach to exempt him from the prestigious King's Cup. The tournament is scheduled to be played from September 7-10 in Thailand, which coincides with the expected delivery date of his first child.

"I would request the coach not to include me in the King’s Cup squad," Chhetri said in an interview. "I am really looking forward to being a father. I would like to stay back as the date is very close to the delivery date."

Responding to Chhetri's plea, Stimac stated that there is no reason to not let the skipper be with his family. The Croatian gaffer further added that this will be a good opportunity to try out other players.

"These are friendly games, so I don't see any reason not to let our skipper stay near his wife," Stimac told RevSportz. "We will use this opportunity to see a few players in the center-forward position. He can join us on September 13 for the Asian Games."

Sunil Chhetri is looking forward to being a father. During a game against Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup, the legendary forward tucked the ball under his jersey to dedicate the goal to his pregnant wife, Sonam Chhetri, who was at the stadium.

Sunil Chhetri named in India's 2023 Asian Games squad

Although he will miss the King's Cup, Sunil Chhetri will be seen in action in the 2023 Asian Games, which will be held from September 19 to October 7, 2023, in Hangzhou, China.

After a lot of requests and pleas from fans and stakeholders alike, the Ministry of Sports granted permission to India's men's and women's teams to participate in the continental tournament.

Two-time champions India have been clubbed alongside hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A.

India's squad for the 2023 Asian Games

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri.