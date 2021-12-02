"We won’t get carried away with this result"- Mumbai City FC's gaffer after a terrific win against ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL

Mumbai City FC managed to upset one of the best sides so far in the Indian Super League, ATK's Mohun Bagan, on Wednesday. It was a humiliating 5-1 defeat for Antonio Lopez Habas and his men against a terrific Mumbai City FC side. The Mumbai-based side managed to recover from their recent defeat against Hyderabad FC.

There were some controversial decisions by the referee that made things easier for the Islanders. But it would be unfair to admit that the side did not perform brilliantly. The numbers on the scoreboard were reflective of that.

The Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham was all smiles after the full-time whistle. He addressed the media after their dominating performance and said:

"The way the game itself is, we want we don’t get carried away with the result. You know, we won the first one. We didn’t get ready, we lost the second we won’t get carried away with this result. I will just continue to monitor the results in the other games, but will focus on this and how we do what we want to do and we have our game in 3 days’ time again so its important focus."

Mumbai City FC coach heaped praise On Vikram Singh for his elite performance

Vikram Pratap Singh managed to get himself into the starting line-up for Mumbai FC for the very first time this season. The youngster proved his mettle to his coach by scoring a brace that took the game away from the Mariners. About Vikram, coach Buckingham said:

"Yeah, it’s not just Vikram. We've got a lot of young players in this football club. We would like the best young Indian players at this football club because we want to develop them and help improve and progress their careers. But when they are here, it’s important they understand the system we want to play in and how they work within it and that’s fine. Vikram’s done but it’s not just Vikram, come on about his debut tonight. They deserve the opportunity because of their hard work."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Mumbai City FC coach further stated that he intends his team to keep working on the idea that has been instilled into them. They will be be focused on how they play individually and collectively. He emphasized how the coaching staff is open to discussing ideas with players that add to the team's overall standards and help them shine.

Edited by Aditya Singh