What could be India's probable starting lineup for the 2023 Asian Games opening clash against China?

After weeks of uncertainty and apprehension, the Indian men's football team is finally ready to step into the Asian Games after a nine-year hiatus. The build-up has been no smooth sailing, with national team head coach Igor Stimac being forced to squabble with clubs to release players.

Although a 22-player squad was announced days before the tournament, plenty of players from that list will miss out on the Group D opener against China.

The Dragon Team are without an iota of doubt the strongest side in the group and the favorites to finish atop. Hence, Stimac has hinted at resting some of his senior players for the tie to focus on the next two matches primarily.

However, with the dearth of players in multiple positions, the Croatian might not have the luxury of experimenting with his squad. Here's the probable starting lineup India might field against China in the Asian Games:

India's probable starting XI for the clash against China

Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

The Hyderabad FC shot-stopper has been in the national team setup for a while but hasn't yet featured in the starting lineup. With Gurpreet Singh Sandhu out, Stimac might utilize this opportunity to groom the young custodian.

Right-back: Rahul KP

There's a dearth of full-backs in India's squad and it might be a toss-up between a few wingers to fill up those positions. Rahul KP has on a few occasions operated as a wing-back so he might be up to the task.

Center-back: Sumit Rathi

When it comes to the center-back slots, Stimac doesn't have much choice and has already been dealt with the cards. Lalchungnunga, Chinglensana Singh, and Narender Gahlot are all unavailable for the tie while Deepak Tangri is a doubt for the match. Hence, Sumit Rathi becomes the automatic choice.

Center-back: Sandesh Jhingan

Quite like Rathi, Sandesh Jhingan becomes an obvious choice for Igor Stimac. Although the Croatian would've preferred to rest the veteran defender, he might be forced to play his hand.

Left-back: Aniket Jadhav

Aniket Jadhav has played in the full-back spot previously for Odisha FC and Stimac might continue to utilize him in the same position.

Defensive midfield: Amarjit Singh Kiyam

Quite like the previous two positions, there are also very few options when it comes to the central midfield options. Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who recently joined Punjab FC, will eventually slot into one of the available spots.

Central midfield: Ayush Dev Chhetri

Ayush Dev Chhetri is the lone option for the other spot in the middle of the park. His exploits with FC Goa have transformed him into a widely-regarded talent across the country.

Attacking midfield: Rohit Danu

Rohit Danu plays across multiple positions in the frontline at the club level. However, he has the ability to be deputized as the creator-in-chief for the young Indian outfit. He will play behind the striker and control the tempo in the final third.

Right winger: Vincy Barretto

The explosive could be India's most potent threat down the wide channels. Vincy Barretto can not run past defenders but also time his runs behind them. It will be crucial for the Blue Tigers to utilize his prowess.

Left winger: Bryce Miranda

Bryce Miranda is a wily customer and has featured regularly for the Kerala Blasters. He has the experience and also the ability to make a difference for India. On the break, the Kerala Blasters winger can be lethal.

Striker: Gurkirat Singh

The youngster has been rated for long as one of the brightest prospects among Indian attackers. However, the tournament might be the perfect opportunity for him to rise to the occasion and show his worth. With Sunil Chhetri likely to be rested, the 20-year-old will get a good run in against a quality opponent.