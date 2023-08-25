What's the date for the group-stage clash between Mumbai City FC and Al-Hilal SFC in the AFC Champions League 2023-24?

Greeted by expected euphoria among the Indian football fraternity, Mumbai City FC were drawn alongside Neymar's new club Al-Hilal SFC in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage.

The groupings mean that the Saudi Pro League outfit will travel to India later in the year, and the country will get an opportunity to witness some of the biggest names in world football from the closest proximity.

But when will the Indian leg of the clash between Mumbai City and Al Hilal unravel?

Well, although the official schedule isn't out yet, TOI journalist Marcus Mergulhao reported hours after the draw that the Islanders will face the Neymar-led side on November 6 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Expand Tweet

The venue might surprise a few as the club traditionally play their home games in the Mumbai Football Arena but the stadium was deemed ineligible to host AFC Champions League games. Hence, Mumbai City picked out the stadium in Balewadi as the next best option.

Meanwhile, the other home matches against Iranian club FC Nassaji Mazandaran and Navbahor from Uzbekistan will be played on September 18 and December 4, respectively.

A look at Mumbai City FC's opponents in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League group stage

As mentioned earlier, Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC have been clubbed alongside Al-Hilal SFC, FC Nassaji Mazandaran, and Navbahor in Group D.

Expand Tweet

Starting from the beginning, Al Hilal are undoubtedly the favorites to finish on top of the group, thanks to their unparalleled achievements in the continental competition. Additionally, the four-time champions have a stacked squad including the likes of Neymar, Aleksander Mitrovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Malcom, and Ruben Neves.

Meanwhile, Iranian club Nassaji Mazandaran are making their debut in the tournament and doesn't boast the most stacked squadron. A triumph in the Hazfi Cup in 2022 earned them their spot in the competition and they will be eager to showcase their pedigree.

The Islanders' final challenge will be PFC Navbahor, who qualified for the AFC Champions League group stages after defeating Qatari side Al-Wakrah in the playoff round. They most recently finished in the second position in the 2023 Uzbekistan Super League.