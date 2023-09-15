Indian football has experienced a turmoil in recent weeks, ranging from squad selection for the 2023 Asian Games to the unconventional use of an astrologer by head coach Igor Stimac for selecting the team's starting lineup.

Amidst the ongoing controversies, a fresh drama has unfolded, involving a player and the head coach, Igor Stimac. The player in question is Lalengmawia Ralte, widely known as Apuia, who plays for Mumbai City FC.

Apuia has seemingly found himself sidelined from the squad for the past three international tournaments. His last appearance for the Blue Tigers dates back to early June during India's victory over Mongolia in the Intercontinental Cup. Although he was on the probable list for the King's Cup, Stimac did not finalize his spot in the squad.

According to a report from The Times of India, the relationship between Apuia and Stimac has been strained and his exclusion is attributed to an off-field issue.

The report stated that the midfielder failed to complete a form provided by the team psychologist before the deadline. Consequently, he has been left out of the 2023 Asian Games squad and was also absent from the under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers.

While the incident may have been blown out of proportion, both parties involved have publicly addressed the matter. Apuia, recently speaking to the media outlet Vanglaini Daily, expressed his side of the story, saying:

"I don't know the 'form' they talked about. What we've seen in the media is wrong. I can't leave my club because we have AFC Champions League match ahead."

Nonetheless, Stimac revealed that the decision rested entirely with the player. In response to a supporter's question on social media regarding the situation, the Croatian coach replied by stating:

"It’s up to him only, we are a family and everyone needs to commit to it."

The Times of India further reported that Stimac was furious with the incident and was dissatisfied with the player’s attitude, stating that Apuia would not represent the national team as long as the Croatian remained in charge.

Indian men’s national team squad for the 2023 Asian Games remains uncertain

In the midst of this internal strife, the Indian men's national team squad for the 2023 Asian Games remains uncertain.

Two separate squads were named for the 2023 Asian Games. The first was announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday, comprising a 17-man squad led by Sunil Chhetri. Notably, Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu were omitted, while most of the squad had little to no experience at the international level.

However, on Thursday, the Sports Ministry unveiled a squad that featured several senior players, including Jhingan and Gurpreet. This disparity has generated chaos, and with the Asian Games just three days away, the situation is far from ideal for Stimac and the AIFF.