"When there are challenges, what do you do? Do you mourn? No!" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto proud of his team's showing against Mohun Bagan

Hyderabad FC, despite putting in a valiant performance against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, went down 0-2.

Their head coach Thangboi Singto, however, chose to see the positives that the side had displayed throughout the evening and harped in on the fact that things could only get better from here.

Speaking to the media after the game, Singto was his usual optimistic self.

“In life, there will be challenges. So when there are challenges, what do you do? Do you stay down and mourn? No, it doesn't work that way. You have to keep trying. That’s what we have been doing. Whether it's the owners, the management, the staff, the senior players or the young players - we are trying our best. There’s a saying that those who work hard with all their heart are rewarded. And we are waiting for that reward,” said Singto.

When asked about his thoughts on the heartwarming display from goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, Singto was effusive in his praise.

“That is why he is in the national camp. He has proven himself with his performances. There is good competition between Katti (Laxmikant Kattimani) and Gurmeet. Gurmeet is much younger and I'm very happy for him. He knew that the defence in front of him was very young," he added.

"Today, being a captain, he took that responsibility very well with his performance. Without speaking much, he proved with his actions (his quality). We are happy for him and the team as a whole,” he elaborated.

"I told them - You’re playing in Kolkata, against Mohun Bagan SG and in this iconic stadium. What more do you want?" - Thangboi Singto

When asked about the challenges that he has faced as a coach to motivate the youngsters in the side despite the financial difficulties the club is going through, Singto played with a straight bat.

He said that although it is quite challenging to field only youngsters - most of whom who were promoted from the reserves - the occasion was such that anyone who has ever wanted to kick a ball around would be turned up.

There is certainly no bigger motivation for an Indian footballer than playing at the historic Salt Lake Stadium.

“A lot of our team consists of youngsters. (For example) Vijay Marandi, our left-back, is playing for the India U-19 team. We had to push all of them. And it's a big challenge. But I told them you’re playing in Kolkata, against Mohun Bagan SG and in this iconic stadium. What more do you want?" said Singto.

"You have such a big platform. It’s a bit of pressure for them, but let's see where it goes. We don't have other options except to give them a chance. Today in the second half, we did well. I’m happy for the boys. We need to keep learning and learning soon,” he concluded.