"When I first arrived, I wanted to go back home" - NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali has revealed that he wanted to go back home when he first arrived for training as the Highlanders' gaffer.

The Spaniard was appointed as the head coach of NorthEast United FC in May 2023, replacing Floyd Pinto, who took interim charge of the club towards the end of the 2022-23 season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's upcoming home fixture against Odisha FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday, April 13, the 55-year-old opened up about his tenure, the club's progress so far and how proud he feels about his players' improvement.

"I’ll tell you the truth. The first three, four days training when I arrived I was saying, my God, where I am, I want to go back home. And now when I see the players and the training and the games, I say I’m home. This is my team, I am proud of them, they are my kids," he said.

The gaffer also went on to heap praise on French midfielder Romain Philippoteaux for his role in integrating the team under a new coaching staff. Given his immense experience, the 36-year-old has been an integral part of NorthEast United FC ever since joining them in September 2022. Benali explained:

"Really proud that people like Romain from the first second helped us to make this transition, to understand the club, the mentality and the players. It became easy for us because we had the help to integrate the group very well."

"All the best to Chennaiyin FC, all the best to the teams in the playoffs" - Juan Pedro Benali

NorthEast United FC's 2023-24 ISL playoffs dreams vanished after their 2-1 defeat against Chennaiyin FC in their penultimate game of this season at the Marina Arena on Tuesday, April 9.

Although the visitors took the lead, courtesy of a 49th-minute strike from Jithin MS, the two-time winners eventually sealed the game with goals from Aakash Sangwan and Ankit Mukherjee.

Sharing his thoughts about the heartbreaking loss against Owen Coyle's men, Juan Pedro Benali not only congratulated Chennaiyin FC and the five other teams who have qualified for the playoffs. But he also asserted that NorthEast United FC would come back stronger next season.

"Well, the most important thing is that we are proud, we did our best. Sometimes football is unfair and that day it was unfair with us. I think both teams looked to win and at least we could have got a draw and that could have been fantastic. But this is football. All the best to Chennaiyin FC, all the best to the teams who’re in the playoffs and they must know NorthEast will come back stronger," he said.

About the challenges of facing a strong Odisha FC side and the importance of NorthEast United FC finishing their campaign with a victory, the Spaniard was confident that his players will give their best when they take the field at Guwahati on Saturday for one last time this season. Benali added:

"Tomorrow it’s an important game for us because we play against a great team, but at the same time, we’re playing at home. Our fans, we need to offer them the game. We’ve been training and playing. It’s a long journey of seven months."

"We need to go to play to win against a tough team and we don’t know how Odisha will be playing. I know the players who’re going to play will give 120% for the name we have on the front of the chest."

With 23 points from 21 matches, NorthEast United FC are currently ninth in the 2023-24 ISL points table. They have the opportunity to finish seventh if they can secure three points in the game against Odisha FC.