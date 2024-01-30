"When I got the opportunity to work with coach Manolo again, I grabbed it" - FC Goa's Mohammad Yasir ahead of return to Hyderabad | ISL 2023-24

Mohammad Yasir, who moved to FC Goa on loan from Hyderabad FC earlier this month, will face his parent club when the Gaurs travel to the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Thursday, February 1 for their first match in the second phase of the ISL.

The Gaurs will be extremely proud of their acquisition given that Yasir has been one of the finest Indian players in the circuit for some time now.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Yasir expressed his hope for the rest of the season with Goa and disappointment in the way Hyderabad have gone about things. Yasir had been with Goa in 2017-18 before moving to FC Pune City.

"When I was younger, I didn't get a lot of chances here in FC Goa. Now I have come back, and I am very happy. When I got the opportunity to work with coach Manolo again, I grabbed it with both hands. I have worked with him for three seasons in Hyderabad, and we both know each other well. I know the way he operates and he knows the way I play," said Yasir.

When asked about the financial crisis that has swallowed Hyderabad FC, Yasir did not seem to hesitate before saying that life had been quite difficult for him this season in Gachibowli.

"This is the first time that Hyderabad have been this way. It was very difficult for us. Hyderabad, I think, have a very good team. In the last three years, they have done very well. Now, the young players are also doing well for them, as we saw in the Kalinga Super Cup. However, I am with FC Goa now and my goal here is to win the ISL Shield and trophy," he added.

Mohammad Yasir is eligible to play against his parent club Hyderabad FC

Mohammad Yasir in action for FC Goa in the Kalinga Super Cup.

Yasir is known for his piercing attacking runs on the flanks. His ability to switch flanks also holds him in good stead and endears him to the supporters of the club he represents.

Although he has not had the opportunity to play in front of the Fatorda faithful so far this season, Thursday will give them an idea of what to expect from the Manipuri magician for the rest of the ISL season.

Yasir has scored a goal for Hyderabad against Bengaluru FC this season - a brilliant long ball from Oswaldo Alanis that he received with impeccable ease and sent past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's outstretched hands.

Since the rules of the ISL do not forbid an on-loan player to play against his parent club, the Nawabs will be hoping that Yasir does not come back to haunt them on Thursday.