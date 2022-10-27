"When I see Hyderabad, I see a solid and compact team"- FC Goa head coach ahead of his side's encounter against the Nizams | ISL 2022-23

FC Goa will lock horns with defending champions Hyderabad FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli on Saturday, October 29. After a dominant performance over Chennaiyin FC, the Gaurs will be eager to add to their winning form.

Head coach Carlos Pena and forward Noah Sadaoui attended the pre-match press conference ahead of their away encounter against Hyderabad FC.

The Spaniard is well aware of the quality of the Nizams but intends on putting up a fight to secure a win. He said:

"I don't know if they (Hyderabad FC) will be the toughest because the last two games have been very tough. It depends on what happens during the game. I am sure it is going to be a tough game. They are an experienced team.

"They've had plenty of time together over the last two years. This is their third year playing alongside the same coach. When I see Hyderabad, I see a solid and compact team. But we are going to try and win the game."

Pena added that the conditions aren't similar to last season. Hyderabad FC have maintained a major chunk of their core team, whereas the Gaurs have plenty of new faces. He expects tough competition between the two sides.

The Spaniard threw light on Dheeraj Singh's current status after the young custodian had to be taken off following a head injury. He said:

"He was in the hospital in Chennai. At the beginning of the week, he still had a few symptoms. He had to undergo another medical test. We will make a decision today or tomorrow if Dheeraj is available. If not, we have other options to go ahead with."

"I don't think anything can be done single-handedly"- FC Goa's Noah Sadaoui on running riot against Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa's Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui was the star of the show when his side beat the Marina Machans. He bagged a goal and an assist, leading to a 2-0 win against Brdaric's men.

But the forward hesitated to take full credit for his team's win. Sharing his thoughts on his outing against Chennaiyin FC, Noah said:

"I don't think anything can be done single-handedly. Throughout the game, I received balls in spaces and it was good how I was able to add to the team."

The FC Goa star is aware of his missed opportunities and has remained unaffected by the situation. He insisted that it is necessary to remain persistent and that will help in converting chances in the future.

