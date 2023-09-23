After months of uncertainty and a tug-of-war between the egos of several stakeholders, the Indian men's football team made their foray into the Asian Games after a nine-year hiatus.

Despite the euphoria after the Blue Tigers were allowed to compete in the continental competition, the allotted time for preparation wasn't adequate. Igor Stimac assembled a squad in the last minute after plenty of chopping and changing and landed in Hangzhou, China, a day before their opening match.

Ill-prepared as they were, India still managed to put up a resilient fight against the hosts in the first half of the opening match. However, the lack of match practice and fatigue crept in after the break and China cruised to a 5-1 victory.

Their second assignment was a much more approachable Bangladesh. Once the match kicked off, the odds started to shift every passing minute, with the Bengal Tigers' resilient performance.

However, in the 85th minute, Bryce Miranda, who had been India's most lively attacking outlet, received a long pass on the edge of the opposition box. The winger was immediately brought by an opposition defender and the referee pointed to the spot.

Calming the nerves amid the apprehension, ever-reliant Sunil Chhetri stepped up to take the spot-kick and hammered it home to seal the three points for India.

But who do the Blue Tigers face next? Well, with their knockout hopes still alive and kicking, India will square off against Myanmar in their final group-stage clash.

Myanmar came away with a narrow 0-1 victory over Bangladesh in their opening-day encounter but were humbled by China on the second matchday. They will be now eager to return to winning ways. The match will unravel at 5.00 pm IST on Sunday, September 24.

India are currently second in Group A with three points followed by Myanmar in third. Two teams from each group will advance to the Asian Games knockout rounds, along with the four best third-placed teams. India's path to the Round of 16 remains open if they can secure a victory in their upcoming game.

Indian women's team to face Thailand next in Asian Games 2023

Thomas Dennerby's girls started out their campaign with a fighting 2-1 defeat against Chinese Taipei in the Asian Games 2023 Group B clash. India managed to take a surprise lead against the 38th-ranked team in the second half but the opposition managed to script a thrilling comeback late in the half.

Next, the Blue Tigresses will face Thailand, another higher-ranked outfit, on Sunday, September 24.