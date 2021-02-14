When we need plan B, Ishan Pandita comes up: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando after draw with Chennaiyin

FC Goa came from behind twice to play out a 2-2 draw with Chennaiyin FC in their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

This draw kept alive their hopes of making it to the playoffs. They sit in the third position on the points table, with 24 points from 17 matches.

Jakub Sylvestyr gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 13th minute before Igor Angulo equalized for FC Goa six minutes later.

Lallianzuala Chhangte put Chennaiyin FC's noses upfront once again in the 60th minute. But super-sub Ishan Pandita restored parity for FC Goa.

Ishan Pandita's thunderous shot into the top corner came in the second minute of second-half additional time.

He has now scored four goals in this ISL season, the second-most by any Indian player and is only behind India's captain Sunil Chhetri.

Heaping praise on the former Lorca FC forward, Ferrando said:

"I am happy for him because when we need a Plan B, he comes up and helps the side. He knows that the team believes in him. Ishan (Pandita) is working hard. When we need to change the plan, he comes in the field and helps the team," FC Goa's coach Juan Ferrando said in his address to the media after the match.

FC Goa have now scored ten goals in the final quarter of the match.

"We are working until the 90th minute. And then, if you have chances, you score goals. It took us until the last minute because we pressed nicely and got the ball in good position to attack."

The victory eluded FC Goa once again as they settled for their sixth consecutive draw.

Adil Khan failed to clear the ball properly and Jakub Sylvestyr put the ball past the goalkeeper from close range.

When asked about the dropped points, Ferrando replied:

"We are thinking of three points all the time. For me, today we made two individual mistakes. In this case, it is necessary to improve. Sometimes these mistakes are typical with the young players. They can't control the space and control the timings. But, we need to support them because they are working hard."

We need to support Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem: FC Goa's coach Juan Ferrando

Lallianzuala Chhangte celebrates after scoring against FC Goa (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

In the build-up to Chennaiyin FC's second goal, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem gave a call to collect an aerial ball but Mohammed Ali still tried to clear.

However, he couldn't head it away and Lallianzuala Chhangte was gifted with a loose ball.

The Indian international made no mistake in slotting the ball into an empty net to punish FC Goa.

"We need to support him. Maybe, he is the future goalkeeper of India. He is a very good goalkeeper. He needs to improve. Everybody makes mistake in their life. Today, it was with Dheeraj (Singh Moirangthem). But, the coaching staff and club continues to support him," Ferrando commented on Dheeraj's performance.

FC Goa are facing stiff competition from NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC for the remaining two playoff spots.

When asked if the Gaurs are feeling the pressure, Ferrando didn't hesitate a bit and replied affirmatively.

"This week is a very difficult week. We had three games. Everybody thinks about winning the last games and getting three points to move to the playoffs. Of course, there is pressure. But, the most important thing now is to learn about controlling the emotions, play football and at the end of the season, we will have success," Ferrando signed off.