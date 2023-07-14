"Wherever football takes us, we have to go" - Sahal Abdul Samad bids emotional farewell to Kerala Blasters

Six years, over 100 combined appearances for youth and senior teams, and innumerable moments of brilliance later, Sahal Abdul Samad has finally decided to play out his exit act at Kerala Blasters FC. The club confirmed his transfer to Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday, July 14.

The 26-year-old midfielder will join the Mariners as part of a swap deal, which will see veteran full-back Pritam Kotal moving to the Blasters.

Once the announcement was made, Sahal posted a heartfelt farewell message to the club he had called his home since the start of his professional career.

"I don’t know where to start or how to start. I think you all know why I’m making this video. Because I won’t be at Blasters anymore, I’m moving to another team. But this is football. Wherever football takes us, we have to go there," he started off in the video.

"Even I am following that path. It will be difficult, of course. It is not easy to leave a team that I’ve played for so many years. But this is the reality of the situation."

"They will always be in my heart" - Sahal Abdul Samad on Kerala Blasters and the Manjapadda

Abdul Samad gave flowers to all his teammates, whom he called his "brothers," and fans for their indomitable support during his time.

"The players that I have played with are like brothers to me. The fans, the staff, the coaches, everyone. And Manjappada, nothing I say will be enough. From the time I started playing, from the time I was in the reserves team, I’ve been supported by the Blasters fans, the Manjappada."

"I will obviously miss all of them but whatever happens, they will always be in my heart 100%. There is no doubt about that."

With his usual sheepish and reserved gait, Sahal, visibly overwhelmed by the emotions, concluded the video, saying:

"You also know that I’m not someone who talks a lot. But I thought I should make a video like this. Because you know, it is difficult. What else do I say? Thank you so much for everything. I think I will continue to have the support that I’ve had so far. See you soon!"

With Sahal's departure a glorious chapter also came to an end at the Blasters. A chapter which started with a teenager, born in Al Ain, UAE, to Malayali parents, making a voyage back to his roots and eventually metamorphosing into a heartthrob for millions draped in the iconic yellow.

But now there's another page waiting to be turned, far from Sahal's hometown, back in Kolkata.