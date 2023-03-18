Create

Which players are in contention for the ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot?

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Mar 18, 2023 16:59 IST
Dimitri Petratos is still in hunt for the ISL 2022-23 Golden Ball.
Dimitri Petratos is still in hunt for the ISL 2022-23 Golden Ball. (Image Courtesy: ATKMB Media)

The 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will reach its climax on Saturday, March 18, with ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC battling it out for the coveted silverware. But like always, the fixture will have a lot of underlying plotlines.

Dimitri Petratos' hunt for the ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot will definitely be a recurring theme throughout the fixture. The Australian forward has transformed himself into a talisman for the Mariners and has now bagged 10 goals in 22 matches.

Although he's still two goals behind the table-toppers -- Diego Mauricio and Cleiton Silva -- Petratos will have another shot in the finale to thrust himself into the top of the pile.

The 30-year-old will need at least a hat trick to topple Mauricio. The Odisha FC forward has scored the same number of goals as Cleiton but leads the golden boot race because of the minute-per-goal ratio. If Petratos faulters, Mauricio will win the individual honor.

Apart from Petratos, other players from ATKMB and BFC, who are still alive in the tournament, have a shot, but none realistic at all. The next closest to the Mariners' marksman is Bengaluru's Javi Hernandez with seven goals in the tournament.

Previously, in case of a tie in the Golden Boot race, the player with the highest number of assists would come away with the spoils. This year, however, the league has altered the rules and will consider the minute-per-goal ratio.

Meanwhile, Petratos has been a pivotal part of ATKMB's setup and has especially come to his own in the business end of the season. His goal against Odisha FC in the eliminator carried the Kolkata Giants over the line.

Full ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot List

Here is the current list of the top scorers in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season:

POSITIONPLAYERTEAMGOALSMATCHESMINUTES/GOAL
1.Diego MauricioOdisha FC1221128.0
2.Cleiton SilvaEast Bengal FC1220148.2
3. Jorge Pereyra DiazMumbai City FC1120137.0
4.Iker GuarrotxenaFC Goa1120153.6
5.Bartholomew OgbecheHyderaad FC1021161.0
6.Dimitrios DiamantakosKerala Blasters FC1021173.8
7.Lallianzuala Chhangte Mumbai City FC 1022185.7
8.Dimitri Petratos ATK Mohun Bagan 1022197.1

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...