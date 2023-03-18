Which players are in contention for the ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot?

The 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will reach its climax on Saturday, March 18, with ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC battling it out for the coveted silverware. But like always, the fixture will have a lot of underlying plotlines.

Dimitri Petratos' hunt for the ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot will definitely be a recurring theme throughout the fixture. The Australian forward has transformed himself into a talisman for the Mariners and has now bagged 10 goals in 22 matches.

Although he's still two goals behind the table-toppers -- Diego Mauricio and Cleiton Silva -- Petratos will have another shot in the finale to thrust himself into the top of the pile.

The 30-year-old will need at least a hat trick to topple Mauricio. The Odisha FC forward has scored the same number of goals as Cleiton but leads the golden boot race because of the minute-per-goal ratio. If Petratos faulters, Mauricio will win the individual honor.

Apart from Petratos, other players from ATKMB and BFC, who are still alive in the tournament, have a shot, but none realistic at all. The next closest to the Mariners' marksman is Bengaluru's Javi Hernandez with seven goals in the tournament.

Previously, in case of a tie in the Golden Boot race, the player with the highest number of assists would come away with the spoils. This year, however, the league has altered the rules and will consider the minute-per-goal ratio.

Meanwhile, Petratos has been a pivotal part of ATKMB's setup and has especially come to his own in the business end of the season. His goal against Odisha FC in the eliminator carried the Kolkata Giants over the line.

Full ISL 2022-23 Golden Boot List

Here is the current list of the top scorers in the Indian Super League 2022-23 season:

POSITION PLAYER TEAM GOALS MATCHES MINUTES/GOAL 1. Diego Mauricio Odisha FC 12 21 128.0 2. Cleiton Silva East Bengal FC 12 20 148.2 3. Jorge Pereyra Diaz Mumbai City FC 11 20 137.0 4. Iker Guarrotxena FC Goa 11 20 153.6 5. Bartholomew Ogbeche Hyderaad FC 10 21 161.0 6. Dimitrios Diamantakos Kerala Blasters FC 10 21 173.8 7. Lallianzuala Chhangte Mumbai City FC 10 22 185.7 8. Dimitri Petratos ATK Mohun Bagan 10 22 197.1

