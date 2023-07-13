Who is Connor Shields, the Scottish striker who is linked to Chennaiyin FC?

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Chennaiyin FC is in talks to sign Motherwell FC striker Connor Shields, according to multiple reports. The Scot is expected to join the Marina Machans on a one-year contract.

But who is Connor Shields? Let's have a look!

Born in Coatbridge, Scotland, the blistering forward started out at Albion Rovers, rising steadily through their academy and youth setups. After spending a few years in the reserve side, he was promoted to the senior team ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Anthony Joseph @AnthonyRJoseph Chennaiyin FC are closing in on the signing of Motherwell striker Connor Shields.



ISL club are offering him a significant wage package with a 1yr contract.



Connor earned a move to England, signing for Sunderland in January 2018. However, soon after, he was loaned to Alloa Athletic for six months and then released by Sunderland at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Connor stayed in England and moved to Aldershot Town in the National League. He was yet again sent out on loan to Billericay Town in March 2020 and went on to score on his debut.

The marksman returned to his home country soon after, signing for Queen of the South on a one-year deal. This is the club where Connor regained his form and went on to pump home 12 goals and provide five assists in 28 appearances. He immediately caught the eye of Scottish Premiership club Motherwell FC and was snapped up by them in the summer of 2021.

Most recently he completed a loan spell with Queen's Park FC, scoring five goals in the league.

Connor Shields has an opportunity to reunite with Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC

According to reports, Owen Coyle will replace Thomas Brdaric as the new head coach of Chennaiyin FC. Given the Scottish tactician's pedigree and record in the ISL, the Marina Machans are likely to receive a boost from his appointment.

If Connor Shields follows his former gaffer then the due can reunite at the Tamil Nadu-based outfit. Both of them worked together at Queen's Park FC, where Coyle managed for a season after winning the ISL Shield with Jamshedpur FC.

When Queen's Park roped in the 26-year-old striker on a loan deal from Motherwell FC, Coyle had said in a statement:

"Connor is a quick player who can create and score goals. But also he works very hard for his team which is an important element in the way we want to press."

Expectedly, the same judgment has led the 56-year-old to bring Connor to India and become part of his setup at Chennaiyin. Now the management and the coach will be hoping for Connor to return the favor.

