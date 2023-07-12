Who is Costa Rican striker Jonathan Moya, Hyderabad FC's latest signing?

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Hyderabad FC confirmed the signing of Costa Rican International Jonathan Moya on Wednesday, July 12. The veteran forward is the first new overseas signing for the Yellow and Black ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Born in San Jose, Costa Rica, Moya began his footballing journey at the Deportivo Saprissa academy, an institution that has been known to produce some of the finest players from the country, including the likes of Keylor Navas and Joel Campbell. After graduating from the academy, he made his senior team debut in the Costa Rican second division in 2010.

Two years later, he was loaned out to Santos de Guapiles and made his debut in the Costa Rican Primera Division. He had another loan spell at Huesca, who were then playing in the Segunda Division in Spain, soon after where he scored just a solitary goal in nine appearances.

Moya has been a journeyman since leaving Saprissa, playing for clubs across the globe. He had a brief spell with Zirka Kropyvnytskyi, a Ukrainian top-flight club. But he would once again return to Costa Rica.

After three successful seasons in Liga FPD with Alajuelense, in January 2021, the club announced that Moya would join South Korean club FC Anyang on loan for the rest of the year.

The marksman impressed heavily in the K-League 2 and was soon snapped up by the club on a permanent deal. In the following season, he scored nine goals and assisted four times from 33 appearances in the league.

Jonathan Moya - A Copa Centroamericana winner with Costa Rica

Moya's exploits at the club level during his time in Costa Rica didn't go unnoticed as he soon started to feature in the national colors.

At the international level, after representing Costa Rica in U-17 and U-20 competitions, Moya made his main squad debut in September 2014, when he came off the bench to replace David Ramírez in the dying minutes of their 2-1 victory against Guatemala in the Copa Centroamericana final.

He was also part of the national team squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and has already made 15 appearances for his country. His only attacking contribution for Costa Rica came in the WC Qualifier match against Jamaica, where he provided the assist for his team's equalizer.

With his innate poaching abilities, Moya will be a real menace for every ISL defense to contain when he dons the Hyderabad FC jersey.

