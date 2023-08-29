Who is Felipe Amorim, Hyderabad FC's latest foreign acquisition?

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, Hyderabad FC announced the signing of versatile Brazilian attacker Felipe Amorim on Monday, August 28.

But who exactly is the latest addition to the Nizams' frontline?

The 32-year-old, who previously plied his trade at the Thai League club Chiangrai United FC, is a wily customer on the left flank. He joined the Beetles in December 2020, and spent two-and-a-half years at the club, scoring 19 goals in 85 appearances in that time.

Felipe started out his professional career at Brazilian club Goias FC where he spent multiple seasons, which included two loan spells, before moving to America Minerio.

The winger rose to prominence with his exploits at the club and was soon snapped up by Fluminense. However, this stint didn't go as planned, as he mostly spent his time away on loan. He moved to the Thai League in 2020 with Suphanburi FC but only found a stable home at Chiangrai United.

During his time with the Beetles, Felipe represented the club in the AFC Champions League where he made six matches and scored twice.

What can Felipe Amorim offer in Hyderabad FC's attacking setup?

Going by the available footage of Felipe Amorim, he is not just a skillful operator but also has some element of bullishness in his game. As we have come to expect from Brazilians, on the flanks, he will provide the odd flicks and tricks and, despite his age, can still show bursts of pace.

The Brazilian is not the most potent attacker when it comes to his box presence or finishing abilities but during his time at Chiangrai United, he has still managed to rack up goals thanks to his positioning.

Given Hyderabad already has Jonathan Moya, who can lead the attacking line, the responsibility of Felipe will be to carry the ball into the final third.

The Yellow and Black Brigade and their new gaffer Thangboi Singto will be pleased with Felipe's addition and hope for the 32-year-old to get the better of opposition full-backs on a regular basis.