Who is Hector Yuste, the Spanish defender who is set to sign for Mohun Bagan Super Giant?

According to multiple reports, Mohun Bagan Super Giant has successfully finalized the signing of Spanish defender Hector Yuste. This acquisition marks the club's sixth addition this summer and their third overseas signing.

The Mariners initially seemed content with their transfer activities after securing the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Anwar Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Jason Cummings, and Armando Sadiku.

However, there was a change of plan when Carl McHugh decided to terminate his contract, which created an opening in the squad. It was evident that the club wanted to bring in a foreign center-back to compete alongside Brendan Hamill, and they have indeed achieved that with the addition of Yuste.

Hailing from Cartagena, Spain, Hector Yuste kickstarted his career at FC Cartagena, his hometown club, in the third tier of Spanish football. Following a brief stint, he went on loan to Las Palas and featured 31 times for the club.

He later returned to Cartagena, where he played a crucial role in their promotion to the second division. After three successful years, he made a move to Salamanca in 2010 before joining La Liga club Granada CF the following season.

During his time there, Yuste was loaned to several second-division sides, including Cadiz CF, Racing Santander, and Hercules CF. Eventually, Yuste made his La Liga debut for Granada in 2014, making six appearances before his transfer.

His next move took him to Mallorca in the second division, where he thrived for three years before signing with Cyprus-based team Apollon Limassol. His time at the club was noteworthy, highlighted by a memorable goal against Everton in a UEFA Europa League tie in 2017. Over the course of four years, Yuste registered an impressive 124 appearances for the club.

But in 2021, Hector Yuste joined fellow Cyprus club AC Omonia and enjoyed success, winning the Cypriot Cup twice and the 2021 Cypriot Super Cup. Furthermore, he faced Manchester United in the Europa League group stage last season.

What will Hector Yuste add to Mohun Bagan SG?

With a wealth of experience under his belt, the 35-year-old's arrival bolsters Mohun Bagan SG significantly after Pritam Kotal’s departure. Hector Yuste is a physical defender, excelling particularly in aerial duels. Moreover, his strong reading of the game and proactive defensive approach make him a formidable presence on the pitch.

In addition to his defending, Yuste possesses the Spanish technique on the ball, as he has the ability to carry the ball from the backline and distribute the play.

Yuste can also play as a defensive midfielder, which is certainly a huge advantage for the Mariners, considering the departure of McHugh.

Overall, this signing is of exceptional quality and undoubtedly enhances Mohun Bagan's already solid depth.