Who is Kwame Peprah, Kerala Blasters FC's new Ghanaian striker?

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced on Sunday, August 20, the acquisition of Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah on a two-year deal. The new agreement will keep the 22-year-old with the Blasters until 2025.

The young forward, according to reports, most recently has agreed terms with Israeli Premier League club Hapoel Hadera. But he only signed a short-term deal to be registered for the domestic cup and could have left by mutual consent with a deadline set on August 15.

The Blasters swooped in and roped in Kwame Peprah as possibly a replacement for Jaushua Sotirio.

Expand Tweet

The forward spent half of last season on loan at Maritzburg United in the South African Premier League, playing 14 times and scoring once.

Journey of Kwame Peprah from Ghana to Kerala Blasters FC

Born in the city of Kumasi in Ghana, Kwame Peprah rose to prominence after his stint with his local team, King Faisal FC, in the Ghana Premier League. In his debut season back in 2019, he showcased his quality, racking up two goals from 13 appearances.

The following season, the breakthrough 2020-21 campaign truly marked his arrival. The striker tucked home an impressive tally of 12 goals. He not only secured the top-scorer title for his club but also clinched the second-highest goal-scorer position across the league.

Soon after, Peprah joined the South African club Orlando Pirates in 2021, where he had an impact right from the word go and won the Player of the Season award. He was nominated for the prestigious DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season title after scoring seven goals in his debut season.

In his professional career so far, the 22-year-old stabbed home 24 strikes in 103 appearances. Now, KBFC will be eager to utilize his potential to the fullest in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.