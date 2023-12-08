Who is Petr Kratky, the Czech Republican coach reported to replace Des Buckingham at Mumbai City FC? 

Since Des Buckingham decided to bid farewell to Mumbai City FC last month after a fruitful tenure of over two years, the club has been in hot pursuit of a candidate to take over the head coach position. The English tactician led the club to an unforgettable run on the way to the ISL 2022-23 League Shield.

Hence, the gaping hole left by his departure is quite a task for the Islanders to plug. However, according to news reports, Mumbai are set to rope in Melbourne City FC assistant coach Petr Kratky as their new gaffer. But what do we know about the Czech Republican set to take over the hot seat?

Kratky, a former fullback, hung up his boots in 2015 and started working with Melbourne City’s youth teams soon after in July 2017. The 42-year-old was promoted to the senior team four years later after Buckingham, who was the assistant coach of the A-League club at the time, left for India to take charge of Mumbai.

During his time with Melbourne, Petr served as an assistant to three coaches - Patrick Kisnorbo, Rado Vidosic, and Aurelio Vidmar. The club clinched two consecutive A-League titles during his tenure. Given Kratky is already part of the City Football Group (CFG), he will have a clear understanding of ambitions of the club.

However, the official appointment is still awaited and until then Anthony Fernandes will assume the role of interim coach.

A look at Mumbai City FC's form in the 2023-24 season

After their unforgettable run in the ISL last season, Mumbai City were coming into this edition with enormous expectations on their back. However, the Islanders haven't exactly lit the league alight with three victories and two draws in five games. They currently hold the fifth position in the table but have several games in hand over the teams positioned higher.

But what has particularly left a sour taste in the mouth of the MCFC faithful is the underwhelming run in the AFC Champions League. They lost all six of their group-stage matches in the continental competition. But more agonizingly, Mumbai conceded 17 goals, while scoring just one. Hence, Petr Kratky will have the responsibility to shake things up right away.