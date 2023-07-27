Who is Ryan Edwards, the English defender linked to Chennaiyin FC? 

Chennaiyin FC have approached Ryan Edwards for a big-money move to the Indian Super League (ISL), according to Scottish news outlet Daily Record.

The 29-year-old is currently weighing up his options with a number of Championship and League One clubs also interested in his signature.

But who is Ryan Edwards?

The English center-back most recently had a three-year spell at Dundee United where he steadily grew into one of the senior figures at the Scottish club and went on to eventually captain them in the Premiership.

However, last season, the Tangerines had a penurious run which saw them being relegated to the Scottish Championship. Edwards decided against extending his contract, which ended in May this year, and now is a free agent.

Sky Sports Scotland @ScotlandSky



Highlights here Goals from Lawrence Shankland and Ryan Edwards helped Dundee United end their eight-game winless run with a 2-0 victory at Ross County.Highlights here

The 29-year-old made 112 appearances across competitions during his time with Dundee and was a key part of the side which secured European qualification two seasons ago. He played the full 90 minutes in both legs of the UEFA European Conference League qualifiers against AZ Alkmaar last season.

Given his pedigree, it's no surprise that multiple top-level clubs are eyeing Edwards and Chennaiyin will have a task at hand if they decide to chase his signature.

A look at Ryan Edwards and his rise through the footballing ranks

Born in Liverpool, Ryan Edwards started with a two-year scholarship at Blackburn Rovers in 2010 before captaining the squad that reached the final of the 2011-12 FA Youth Cup. He broke into the senior level soon when he signed his first professional contract in May 2012.

But the center-back couldn't find any minutes at the club and had to embark on a series of loan spells to gain experience and showcase his talent. His stints started with Rochdale in 2012 and continued with the likes of Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, and Tranmere Rovers. Each loan move provided Edwards with some much-needed playing time that helped him bloom.

Eventually, Edwards found a home at Morecambe, where he had a successful loan spell that turned into a permanent two-year deal after being released by Blackburn Rovers.

He went on to make a staggering 135 appearances with the Shrimps before joining Plymouth Argyle in June 2017. By that time, Edwards had already earned a reputation for being a robust center-half and there were plenty of eyes on the young man.

Ultimately, after his two-year stay with Plymouth, Ryan's journey came full circle when he returned to Lancashire, signing a two-year contract with Blackpool in June 2019.

His second spell in North West was slightly more fruitful, as he found adequate game time at the club but it only lasted a year. In the end, it was Dundee United where the defender rediscovered himself and become one of the most adored players at the club.

A leader, a resolute defender, a born fighter, and most importantly a top professional, if Chennaiyin FC and head coach Owen Coyle to plying his trade in the ISL, it will be a huge boost not just for the club but even the league.