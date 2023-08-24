Why are Persepolis FC fans apologizing to FC Goa on social media?

A scroll through FC Goa's latest Instagram post, dated Thursday, August 24, would reveal that the comment section has been flooded with replies from Iranian club Persepolis FC fans. Many were left bemused by the comments that read more like apologies.

So why exactly are the Persepolis FC fans apologizing to the Gaurs?

Well, FC Goa met with the Iranian heavyweights twice in the group stage of the 2021-22 AFC Champions League two years ago. Since then the two clubs haven't crossed paths.

However, ahead of the Persepolis' journey to India for their group fixtures in 2021, the club's social media handle put up a post that received a lot of flak from the Indians. The post cited the Iranian invasion of India and the battles from the past between the two countries to encourage their team ahead of the FC Goa challenge.

The post, which has been since detailed, allegedly hurt the sentiments of the people of India, and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) decided to formally lodge a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) against the social media post.

As a penalty for their actions, the AFC decided that the Tehran-based club would play their next home fixture in the competition without any spectators in the stand. Persepolis didn't participate in the 2022-23 edition of the continental club competition, hence they are yet to serve their ban.

In the recently concluded draw for the ACL 2023-24 group stages, Persepolis, meanwhile, were clubbed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, Qatar’s Al-Duhail, and FC Istiklol from Tajikistan in Group E. Their opening fixture hence will be against the Saudi Pro League outfit in their home country.

That's exactly why the comments of apologies or requests have come on from the Iranian fans. Owing to the ban, the fans of the club will now be unable to witness their team play against one of the greats of the game, Cristiano Ronaldo. Hence, they've now resorted to commenting on FC Goa's post and urging them to withdraw their complaint.

One of the PFC fans commented:

"We understand that this incident has led to our ban from having fans in our first home match against Al-Nassr in the Asian Champions League (ACL). We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause your team and its supporters," he continued. "It was never our intention to disrupt or tarnish the spirit of fair competition within ACL."

It remains to be seen if it even is possible to overturn the AFC's penalty but Persepolis is ready to go to any length for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the Portuguese talisman live in action.

A look at Persepolis FC's draw in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 group stage

As mentioned earlier, Persepolis FC have been drawn in Group E alongside Al-Nassr, Al-Duhail, and FC Istiklol. The two-time runners-up will have an incredible challenge in their opening encounter itself to overcome the Cristiano Ronaldo-led outfit.

Finishing atop might be a difficult task for the Iranian club but they will definitely be hoping to finish with the best possible points as not just the group winners but even the three best runners-up from the West and East zones will advance to the knockout rounds.