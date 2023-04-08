"Will get good support from the Kerala Blasters FC fans" - Sreenidi Deccan FC head coach quips ahead of Super Cup clash against Bengaluru FC

Sreenidi Deccan FC head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto is gearing up for a challenging opening clash in the Hero Super Cup 2023 against ISL runners-up Bengaluru FC on Saturday, April 8.

The Hyderabad-based outfit will play away from home at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode. However, Pinto in the pre-match press conference, quipped that his side could very well have a home advantage of sorts due to the support from the Kerala Bladters fans.

Talking about the rivalry between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC and how it could be to his team's advantage, Pinto stated:

"Bengaluru are a good side, and we expect a very tough game. But I also think that we will get good support from the Kerala Blasters fans because of their rivalry with Bengaluru FC. I hope that is the case, and I think that could very much be to our advantage. Hopefully, it will be like a home game for us."

The rivalry between the Blasters and the Blues is one of the most intense in the ISL. Both teams have a passionate fan base, and matches between them are always fiercely contested.

However, since the recent walk-off debacle in the ISL 2022-23 Eliminator, the bad blood between the two sides has been outpouring.

“We are in a tough group" - Sreenidi Deccan FC head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto on Hero Super Cup 2023

Sreenidi Deccan FC have been drawn in Group A, alongside strong teams like Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab.

Carlos Pinto during the press conference underlined that he was well aware of the quality of his opponents. But the gaffer believes that his team needs "strong fundamentals" to succeed.

“We are in a tough group. Bengaluru, Kerala Blasters, and RoundGlass Punjab are all good teams, and we need to make sure that we play together as a team against them,” said Pinto. “We need to keep our beliefs intact, and have strong fundamentals in order to succeed,” the Portuguese tactician said.

Sreenidi's 4-2 win over NEROCA FC in the qualifiers showed exactly the kind of test Bengaluru FC can expect. The Hyderabad-based club will be eager to rejuvenate their form after a slump in the business end of the I-League campaign.

