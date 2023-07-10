Igor Stimac has certainly garnered widespread praise for his approach, which resulted in India securing the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship in the space of a month. While there has been a notable progression, Stimac has earned a reputation for showcasing his emotions on the sidelines, overshadowing his success to some extent.

During the opening game of the SAFF Championship, Stimac's involvement in preventing a quick throw-in by Pakistan resulted in him receiving a red card and a one-match ban.

Undeterred, he continued to express his discontent with unfair decisions to the fourth official throughout the tournament, leading to two warnings and a subsequent red card in the final group stage match against Kuwait.

Nevertheless, Igor Stimac, in an interview with RevsSportz, expressed no regrets regarding his actions and revealed that the red card against Kuwait was in fact planned. He believes that his suspension improved the mentality of his team, despite his absence from the sidelines in the semi-finals and final.

"For the first red card, [Pritam] Kotal was fouled in front of me and was thrown out of the touchline," Stimac stated. "The referee did not say a thing. I will not let my player be fouled and beaten up, and stay quiet. I will not. Whatever you think of me, you are welcome. And the second red card was planned. It is because I had tweeted that if needed, I will do it again. We have people who have seen the referees discuss that the Indian coach needs to be put in place. So it was expected. But what it did was it ignited my team."

"During the final, it was a different India on the pitch," the Croatian continued. "Each time there was a wrong call, my players protested and circled the referee and put him under pressure. We were a changed team. A new India, and that’s what I want to see. We need much better referees at the Asian level, and I will not let them get away by punishing India for no reason for a single more day."

Igor Štimac @stimac_igor



You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions. Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country.You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. 🇮🇳💙🇭🇷 You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Jgps3hrmDP

Igor Stimac has also voiced his concerns regarding the subpar officiating standards observed in the SAFF Championship. He disclosed his unwavering determination to continue repeating his actions and protests against erroneous decisions should similar circumstances arise in the future.

"May I please tell you something?" Stimac added. "Coaching isn’t done in the 90 minutes of play. If I had to coach my boys then, we would have lost anyway. And let me also tell you something. I will do what I did as many number of times as I need to if it helps my team. Over the last four years, I have seen hundreds of occasions when referees have given decisions against the Indian football team."

"And I don’t know why, maybe it is a colonial thing, you all are real nice people who tend to accept these decisions without protest," he stated. "I don’t see you all give it back and resist. I needed my boys to resist. Protest against every kind of wrongdoing. Say no to wrong decisions. And for that reason, if Igor Stimac has to be red-carded, I am perfectly happy doing it."

“You are coming in to support your country, not your club” – Igor Stimac on supporters representing their club colors during the SAFF Championship

The Sree Kantreerava Stadium in Bengaluru witnessed a remarkable surge in the number of supporters during the SAFF Championship. The fans wholeheartedly rallied behind the team, particularly during challenging moments.

A truly memorable instance occurred when 26,500-odd supporters unitedly chanted 'Vande Mataram,' underlining their unwavering support for Sunil Chhetri and Co. and creating an awe-inspiring atmosphere.

However, there were several people in the stands wearing their beloved club colors instead of backing the Blue Tigers. While Igor Stimac expressed his gratitude for fans traveling from all corners of the nation, he emphasized the importance of unequivocal support for the national team during such occasions.

“I have already discussed this issue with some of the key members in the AIFF,” Stimac said. "Let me first say that I appreciate every fan who was there. It takes a lot to come out and support your team. And a lot of fans had come in from Kolkata, from Kerala and from other states."

“But my request to them is you are coming in to support your country," he added further. "Not your club. So the only flag that there can be in the stadium during an India game is the Indian national flag. No other flag deserves to be there. Yes, you can surely mention where you are from, but you can’t flaunt your club colours during an India game. That’s a divisive act. Football unites India. Sport does. And this win has shown us all what football is capable of.”

Either way, India have shown progress, evidenced by the number of supporters backing the Blues in Bengaluru. The victory against Kuwait in the final arguably marked the start of a new era. While there is undoubtedly a long road ahead, the team, under the leadership of Igor Stimac, continues to make consistent strides forward.

Poll : 0 votes