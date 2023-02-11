Will have a lot of time to celebrate, need to focus now, says Mumbai City FC's Apuia as the Islanders inch closer to ISL 2022-23 Shield triumph

Mumbai City FC's (MCFC) drastic augmentation under Des Buckingham has been perfectly in sync with the metamorphosis of Lalengmawia Ralte, better known as Apuia. During his time at NorthEast United FC, the young midfield talent was quite crude and still raw after his stint with the Indian Arrows.

However, there was an enormous amount of quality on display and the Islanders made sure that Apuia would call Mumbai his new home soon. Since signing for MCFC in the summer of 2021, the 22-year-old has continued to grow exponentially with every passing game.

Head coach Buckingham has entrusted the youngster with much more on-ball responsibility in the ongoing ISL season and the Mizoram-born footballer hasn't let his gaffer down. Despite playing alongside astute midfielders like Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, and Alberto Noguera, Apuia has denied being overshadowed in any aspect.

Rather, the AIFF Elite Academy graduate has only looked to get more composed on the ball and articulate with his touches. He has managed to push his goalscoring tally to three for the season, showcasing his improvement in the attacking third.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda ahead of Mumbai City's clash against FC Goa, Apuia opened up about the more adventurous role that he has been playing this season.

Earlier at NorthEast United and initially at MCFC, the midfielder was deployed as an out-and-out No. 6, concerned more with quick passing and winning possession. But this season, the young midfielder disclosed that he has had the liberty to play as No. 10 and develop his skills in possession.

Furthermore, Apuia also underlined during the conversation with Sportskeeda that despite Mumbai City seeming like the clear favorites for the ISL double, the League Shield, and the trophy, players are focused on every individual match. They aren't willing to start celebrating before securing the accolades.

Here are the excerpts from the interaction that Sportskeeda had with Mumbai City FC's Apuia Ralte:

Question: Firstly, Apuia, the last time we talked was back in December after you scored a brace against East Bengal. You had mentioned then that you were hoping that the team wouldn’t slip mid-season like last year. Now, with just three fixtures remaining, have those fears somewhat diminished?

Apuia: Last season, we were great at the start of the season, but in the second half we started losing points, and I feared the same might happen this season. Now, we're mostly going to be ISL Shield winners, and it's in our hands. The fear is still there, but it definitely is getting lesser. (Laughs)

Q: When you look back to the previous season now, were there any particular errors that the team made as a whole that led to Mumbai City finishing out of the knockout spots?

Apuia: It's difficult to say because we were still playing quite well. But the biggest problem was we didn't score as many goals as we did in the first half of the 2021-22 season. We still created chances and had shots on target but the goals were missing.

Q: How much has pain, or rather learning from the previous season, helped you and the team grow?

Apuia: Yes, it helped us. The club went out and recruited some new foreign players in some necessary positions who are performing very well. Not only the foreigners but even the Indian players are working very well. The players are always helping each other.

Q: We have seen you become a much more composed player this season. Is that something you worked on during your stint with Lummel SK in Belgium?

Apuia: Not really. Previously, I used to play as a defensive midfielder, as a proper No. 6. So in that position, I shouldn't hold the ball too long and play quick one-two passes. But this season, I am playing more as a No. 10.

Now I need to hold the ball for a little bit longer and create some space for the other players. My role right now is not about distributing the ball from behind, but it's about running forward and holding possession. So due to the change in position it [the composure] came automatically.

But yes, going to the Belgian club Lummel SK helped me a lot as I got to train with good players and see up close their methods and practices. I cannot say I became a better player just by training for two weeks.

Q: Last season, a team like Mumbai City finishing out of the top four spots was a major disappointment. But the club still backed head coach Des Buckingham and we can all see the wonder he’s doing with the team. Can you talk about the experience of playing under him?

Apuia: The first season was a bit difficult as it was a new environment for me, the coach, and a couple of other players. We didn't have as good a connection as we have this season.

We still performed well but at the end of the day, we couldn't even qualify for the semi-finals last season. It was difficult for everyone. It was a difficult time for everyone.

This season we are back together again with a much better connection between the players. We know our roles very well. During training, the coach pushes us very hard and wants us to improve every day. He helps us a lot and that's why we're at the top of the table.

Q: One thing that’s particularly impressive about MCFC is the fact that not only the foreign players but even Indian players have been performing at an impressive level. Most match the much more experienced overseas players. The likes of Chhangte, Bipin, Mehtab, Bheke, and obviously you as well. So what has been the coach’s approach in handling and nurturing these Indian players?

Apuia: Football is not about individual players. We need to work as a team. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh have scored plenty of goals. We are also defending very well. Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, and Rahul Bheke are performing well. Not just them, but even the substitutes who came on in the second half helped us win games.

Not only are foreigners scoring or creating chances, but even Indian players know they need to help the team. If the responsibility only lies with the overseas players, they cannot keep delivering every time.

Q: When you’re thrashing teams in most gameweeks, there’s always a chance of some arrogance and overconfidence creeping in. How does the team as a whole keep it in check?

Apuia: Every time we win a match, whether it's 4-0 or 1-0, it's a great feeling and we should be happy. But at the same time, we should keep our heads down and keep working. Looking at the whole season, we haven't achieved anything yet.

Yes, we're on top of the standings but anything can happen at any time. Maybe at the end of the season, we can win the Shield and become the ISL champions and then there will be a lot of time to celebrate.

Q: With just three games remaining, is going undefeated throughout the season something that is being talked about in the Mumbai City camp?

Apuia: That's not a target. It hasn't been said by any staff or the players. We're focusing on one match at a time. The focus is to win matches, recover well, and then prepare for the next matches.

Q: Excluding MCFC obviously, which other teams have impressed you the most this ISL season and do you think they can challenge you for the title?

Apuia: For me, it's always difficult to face Hyderabad FC because, since last season, we haven't been able to win a single match against them. They always give us a hard match.

The last time we met, I thought we would win. But they still fought back and it was a 1-1 draw in the end.

Q: I think it’s impossible to talk to you and not ask about the experience of playing alongside elite midfielders like Ahmed Jahouh, Noguera, and Greg Stewart, and how they improved your game.

Apuia: It's a great pleasure to play with them instead of playing against them. They make it easier for me and help me a lot. Jahouh does some things that most players can't. Greg Stewart is effective whenever he receives the ball. They help me whenever I make any mistakes. They correct me and tell me how I could've done things better.

Noguera is a joy to watch. Even in small spaces, against two or three players, he still dribbles with the ball. Their composure just makes it easier for me.

Q: It’s been more than a year and a half since you joined Mumbai City FC. Compared to NorthEast United FC, I’m guessing the level of expectation to perform at a certain level is probably higher. So how did you make that adjustment to keep performing day in and day out at a consistent level?

Apuia: I don't think there was pressure on me because I was playing alongside some of the best Indian and foreign players playing in the country. It made everything a lot easier for me. Not only from the club and the fans but there was hunger even within me to become better and perform better.

When you join one of the best clubs in the country there should be some pressure to perform better, otherwise, how will I get better?

Q: You’re inching towards winning your first piece of silverware with Mumbai City FC. You’ve played in the AFC Champions League now. Become an integral member of the team. When you look at this journey to the next level with the club, how does it feel?

Apuia: It is a great pleasure to be part of this club, Mumbai City FC. Becoming one of the most important players is also an achievement. I think I can add more to the team and help the team in the upcoming season as well.

