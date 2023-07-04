Igor Stimac’s Indian football team are all set for a memorable night at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of their SAFF Championship final showdown against Group A toppers Kuwait here on Tuesday.

In their earlier encounter, India could count themselves unlucky to have drawn a tight game 1-1, conceding a late equaliser through Anwar Ali own goal late into stoppage time. The fixture saw Kuwait take top spot in the group, relegating India to second and forcing them to play a relatively tougher semi-final en route to tonight’s final.

The lead up to the game itself, however, has been detached from the context of the previous game to this. That job was taken over by the anticipation of an electric atmosphere at the stadium, given that it has been sold out days in advance for a weekday fixture.

All of this is more surprising when you consider that this is traffic-heavy Bengaluru on rainy weeknight. Traffic jams and the likes will not deter the Indian football fans of the city though, and they’ve been quick to acknowledge the same on Twitter.

For one that cannot make it to the stadium, he only wishes he could be there, of course.

Shashank @TR7v1 Wish I could be at the kanteerava tonight Wish I could be at the kanteerava tonight 😞

As for fairly unusual sights in the city of Bengaluru, how about this one? A traffic advisory for a weekday football game. Sunil Chhetri and his band merry men do weird things to the city their leader now now calls home eh?

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Bengaluru Traffic Police issues a travel advisory as fans throng the stands!



#IndianFootball All roads lead to Kanteerava tonight as India face Kuwait! 🤩Bengaluru Traffic Police issues a travel advisory as fans throng the stands!

The atmosphere itself, of course, has been building up in the past few hours.

For most fans though, a sold out Sree Kanteerava Stadium on a weekday for an India game has brought out a whole range of emotions - a sight one probably did not fully expect to come this soon.

Shamii muhd @muhd_shamii The excitement is building up, and I can't wait for the electrifying atmosphere! Come on India



#IndianFootball #SAFFChampionship2023 Throwback t the old days when stadiums were empty n weekdays. Can’t believe that tickets for the final at Kanteerava are SOLD OUT!The excitement is building up, and I can't wait for the electrifying atmosphere!Come on India Throwback t the old days when stadiums were empty n weekdays. Can’t believe that tickets for the final at Kanteerava are SOLD OUT! 🎉 The excitement is building up, and I can't wait for the electrifying atmosphere! 🙌🇮🇳 Come on India 💪#IndianFootball #SAFFChampionship2023

Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم @WazBLR



#SAFFChampionship2023 #KUWIND @WestBlockBlues @IndianFootball When people who haven't spoken to you in long time text you "hi bro how're you doing", they're not really asking how're you doing. They just want a ticket for today's football game at Kanteerava. & the answer is no. When people who haven't spoken to you in long time text you "hi bro how're you doing", they're not really asking how're you doing. They just want a ticket for today's football game at Kanteerava. & the answer is no.#SAFFChampionship2023 #KUWIND @WestBlockBlues @IndianFootball

Ashwin Kumar @ashwin_kumarV



Happy and sad sight at the same time #SAFFChampionship2023 Thought of heading to Kanteerava for the final but came across this.Happy and sad sight at the same time #INDvKUW Thought of heading to Kanteerava for the final but came across this. Happy and sad sight at the same time #INDvKUW #SAFFChampionship2023 https://t.co/wPXfuukNYu

Some just want to see their side perform at their very best, of course.

Rounak Chakrabarty @NeelChakrabarty Hars @_harshtewari_ Someone tell me if u have this clip in which Stimach is doing this Someone tell me if u have this clip in which Stimach is doing this https://t.co/yNI2WC9Y1P Scenes recreated at the Kanteerava Stadium Today twitter.com/_harshtewari_/… Scenes recreated at the Kanteerava Stadium Today twitter.com/_harshtewari_/… https://t.co/iU9cApvxta

India playing XI for the SAFF Championship 2023 Final

Skipper Sunil Chhetri leads the line as always for the Indian side, with Ashique Kuruniyan and Lallianzuala Chhangte flanking the veteran forward. The trio of Sahal, Anirudh Thapa and Jeakson will look to win their midfield battles in a bid to tactically outdo their opponents.

The defence comprises of the first-choice CB pairing of Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali, with Akash Mishra and Nikhil Poojary on either side. Gupreet Singh Sandhu has once again been trusted with the gloves.

India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri.

