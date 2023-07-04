Wish I could be at the kanteerava tonight 😞

Igor Stimac’s Indian football team are all set for a memorable night at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of their SAFF Championship final showdown against Group A toppers Kuwait here on Tuesday.
In their earlier encounter, India could count themselves unlucky to have drawn a tight game 1-1, conceding a late equaliser through Anwar Ali own goal late into stoppage time. The fixture saw Kuwait take top spot in the group, relegating India to second and forcing them to play a relatively tougher semi-final en route to tonight’s final.
The lead up to the game itself, however, has been detached from the context of the previous game to this. That job was taken over by the anticipation of an electric atmosphere at the stadium, given that it has been sold out days in advance for a weekday fixture.
All of this is more surprising when you consider that this is traffic-heavy Bengaluru on rainy weeknight. Traffic jams and the likes will not deter the Indian football fans of the city though, and they’ve been quick to acknowledge the same on Twitter.
For one that cannot make it to the stadium, he only wishes he could be there, of course.
As for fairly unusual sights in the city of Bengaluru, how about this one? A traffic advisory for a weekday football game. Sunil Chhetri and his band merry men do weird things to the city their leader now now calls home eh?
The atmosphere itself, of course, has been building up in the past few hours.
For most fans though, a sold out Sree Kanteerava Stadium on a weekday for an India game has brought out a whole range of emotions - a sight one probably did not fully expect to come this soon.
Some just want to see their side perform at their very best, of course.
India playing XI for the SAFF Championship 2023 Final
Skipper Sunil Chhetri leads the line as always for the Indian side, with Ashique Kuruniyan and Lallianzuala Chhangte flanking the veteran forward. The trio of Sahal, Anirudh Thapa and Jeakson will look to win their midfield battles in a bid to tactically outdo their opponents.
The defence comprises of the first-choice CB pairing of Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali, with Akash Mishra and Nikhil Poojary on either side. Gupreet Singh Sandhu has once again been trusted with the gloves.
India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri.