"With these points, we can fight for the top 6" - Punjab FC's Ricky Shabong confident of challenging for a playoff spot | ISL 2023-24

Punjab FC midfielder Ricky Shabong, who has been trusted by head coach Staikos Vergetis to start games alongside the newfound duo of Sahil Tavora and Nikhil Prabhu, has shown why he is so highly rated.

In the Shers' 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Tuesday, February 27, Shabong was critical in the breaking up of play and recycling balls.

Although he did not get too many chances in the first phase of the ISL, Shabong has been able to cement a place for himself in the first team in the league's second phase.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Shabong mentioned how easy it is for Punjab FC to play with a three-man midfield as it gives them a lot of scope to express themselves on the ball.

"I am very happy with the three points. This was an important match for us. Now, with these points, we can fight for the top six. It is a crucial result for us. It's easy for us to play in this formation as we have two strikers to shield the ball. We can create chances and play directly on the counter. So, whenever we recycle the ball, we feed the strikers," said Shabong.

"In training, the coach has told us to put the ball directly into the frame" - Ricky Shabong

Shabong is known for his passing and awareness skills. [PFC]

The 21-year-old, who was signed by Punjab FC from Mohun Bagan Super Giant ahead of the Shers' promotion into the ISL earlier this season from the I-League, knows the way ahead for him.

The Shillong-born central midfielder, who has a flair for the extraordinary, was seen shielding his defenders in the game against Hyderabad as well and stated why winning away from home is something that is ingrained in his psyche.

Playing with three foreign attackers - Madih Talal, Wilmar Jordan, and Luka Macjen - is a blessing indeed, and Shabong explained that his team works hard in training to bring the aforementioned trio into play on all occasions.

"In training, the coach has told us to put the ball directly into the frame since we have two big strikers who can make the most of it. This away win is crucial for us. We prepare for at least one point in away games. We think of either a win or a draw when we come to play away from home. The mood in the dressing room is such that we don't even think of a loss," said Shabong.