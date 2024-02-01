"Without the constant influx of new talent, the overall level of ISL would decline, leading to adverse effects on the national team"- Ivan Vukomanovic

ISL giants Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukumanovic emphasized the importance of producing more young Indian talents failing which will have adverse effects on the Indian Men's National Football Team.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of their first fixture of the 2023-24 ISL's second leg against Odisha FC, the Serbian highlighted:

"If teams across the ISL and other leagues in Indian football don't continue producing young players, the consequences will be significant in a short time, perhaps within two years. The fact is, without the constant influx of new talent, the overall level of ISL would decline, leading to adverse effects on the national team."

About the progress of other footballing nations in comparison to that of India over the past few years, he further added:

"When comparing ourselves to other countries, the evolution and improvement in many nations over the past four years are evident. The current struggle to score goals indicates a lack of progress. While other countries have evolved, the Indian national team has not evolved accordingly."

"Facing one of the league's top teams presents a significant challenge" - Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters FC take on Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC in their 13th match of this edition of the ISL at Bhubaneswar on Friday, February 2. The Kalinga Warriors who finished the recently concluded 2024 Indian Super Cup as the runners-up are currently in fabulous form and are expected to give a tough fight to the Men in Yellow.

Heaping praise on Odisha FC, who suffered a 2-1 defeat when these two sides last met each other at Kochi in October 2023, the 46-year-old gaffer stated:

"Facing one of the league's top teams, currently in excellent form and well-balanced, presents a significant challenge. This team has maintained consistency, unlike us during the Super Cup when injuries and national team commitments affected our lineup. The opposition, traditionally one of the best, boasts a well-balanced squad, and a strong coaching staff, making it a formidable opponent. Expect a tough fight ahead."

Also, commenting on his team's involvement in the January transfer window, Ivan Vukomanovic opened up by saying:

"When it comes to transfers, especially the January transfer window, it's very challenging, particularly dealing with situations like last-minute injuries. Transfers aren't made hastily; we consider long-term benefits."

With FC Goa beginning their ISL 2023-24 second leg with a 2-0 victory over a struggling Hyderabad FC on Thursday, February 1, Kerala Blasters see them drop to the second spot in the points table having gone into the break at the pole position. With 26 points from 12 matches, the three-time ISL runners-up will leave no stone unturned to go all the way and clinch their first silverware.