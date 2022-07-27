"Without fans, we are nothing" - Chennaiyin FC's Devansh Dabas is eager to see supporters back in the stands at ISL 2022-23

Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Devansh Dabas has stated that the team have "missed" their fans and are eager to have them back for the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The ISL has taken place within a bio-bubble over the last two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The absence of fans in stadiums has certainly impacted teams, with the Marina Machans among those who struggled.

Chennaiyin FC have finished eighth in each of the last two seasons and have run through three different coaches. Thomas Brdaric, who has taken charge of the team this summer, will hope to take them back to the playoffs for the first time since their run to the final in 2020.

Devansh Dabas, who joined the club last summer, has understandably not gotten a chance to play in front of a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The 20-year-old is eagerly looking forward to having the fans back and said while speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda:

"We miss the fans because with fans in the ground, we have so much strength and positivity and we are never nervous. Without fans, we are nothing, I think. Last year, when we played, nothing used to be there."

He added:

"We missed them last year. I hope everything is okay this season and the fans will come back."

"I'm happy because I learnt a lot" - Devansh Dabas on his first season with Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC began the 2021-22 ISL season with Vishal Kaith in goal. However, after some high-profile errors, Kaith was usurped by Debjit Majumder, who remains their first-choice heading into the upcoming campaign.

Devansh Dabas trained with the Marina Machans last season, but couldn't play a single game. The closest he came to taking the pitch was when he was named on the bench for their final league fixture, with another youngster, Samik Mitra, starting the contest.

However, Dabas has no regrets about his lack of gametime. He said about the same:

"I didn't play in a single game throughout the last ISL season. But I'm happy because I learnt a lot from Vishal paaji, Debjit paaji and coach Micky (Milorad Nikolic), who worked hard with all of us."

The youngster went on to say:

"Every day, he (Nikolic) used to say 'You make a mistake, no problem. But if you make the same mistake again, then there's some problem.' So you learn from your seniors even if your playing styles are different because the situations are the same."

Dabas eventually made his debut for Chennaiyin FC while playing for their junior side in the Reliance Foundation Development League earlier this year. The goalkeeper managed one shutout in four matches as his team finished second from bottom with just five points from seven matches.

Speaking about the experience of playing in the league after his stint with the first team, Devansh Dabas said:

"Thanks to that, I was never scared or nervous when I played in the Development League with the CFC team. I believed in myself because I worked hard last year. Debjit paaji and Vishal paaji gave me a lot of positivity and they told me how to correct my mistakes."

He added:

"I just used to give my best for my team and I got the result. Hard luck that we couldn't win that league but every player on the pitch gave their 100%."

I want to play for Chennaiyin FC and India: Devansh Dabas on his goals for the future

Dabas has had a difficult journey to the top. The 2002-born has had to go through hardships and make a mark for multiple clubs before making it into the ISL. You can read about his journey so far here.

Now that he finds himself in India's premier football league, Dabas wants to make every opportunity count. When asked what his goals for the future were, he said:

"All the youngsters want to play in the ISL and for India. That's my dream too: I want to play in the Chennaiyin FC main team and represent India."

Dabas also had a message for youngsters who want to get to the highest level in football:

"I'd just tell youngsters: keep working hard, never lose your commitment, never give up."

The goalkeeper added that up-and-coming players should always look to learn from their seniors. Dabas cited the likes of Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro within the Chennaiyin FC set-up as some of the seasoned pros he looks up to:

"Your mind should always be learning from your seniors. I've learnt from Thapa bhai, Rafa, Debjit paaji, Vishal paaji from last year. I see them and I improve. I talk to them privately and ask how they do things and I do it too. So learning is very important for youngsters."

Devansh Dabas will likely be seen in action when Chennaiyin FC play in the 2022 Durand Cup next month. The Marina Machans will kick off their campaign in the tournament against Army Red on August 20.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far