Without ideal conditions, Igor Stimac races against time to prepare Indian Football Team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Indian football team will return to action on 3rd June against Qatar in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in Doha. Following that, the Blue Tigers will lock horns with Bangladesh and Afghanistan on 7th and 15th June.

India coach Igor Stimac's plans have been far from ideal for the upcoming tournaments. Following two friendly matches in Dubai, the players were expected to take a 15-day break and resume their training camp on April 15. However, they found it unfeasible due to the prevailing pandemic and postponed the start of the camp to 1st May in Kolkata.

India were supposed to play four or five practice matches against local and national teams. But, like their previous plan, this too got shelved.

The Indian football team finally had its first training session in Doha on May 22. However, the Blue Tigers are still in quarantine and will shift to a bio-bubble on May 30.

"The conditions are far from ideal. I don't know about the conditions outside because I don't see any. Qatar has great facilities. As a coach personally, I expected more. We can't use gyms and have no morning sessions. Food is being delivered to our rooms. We only have evening sessions to make use of. I am sure Qatar's team is not in the same condition as we are in," said Indian football team coach Igor Stimac at a virtual press conference organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Indian Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri (in blue) will return to action after missing the earlier two friendly matches. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Despite the setbacks, Igor Stimac is confident that India will qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. A third-place finish in Group E would guarantee the Blue Tigers a place in the Asian Cup qualifying third round. If India finish in fourth or fifth position, they will need to go through a play-off round.

"The main objective was to qualify for the Asian Cup. And if there was a chance to qualify for the World Cup, we would have taken it with both hands," Igor Stimac said while talking about the team's goals.

"In the first two games (Oman and Qatar) against strong sides, we played pretty decent. We had three or four camps, so we had enough time to put certain things in place. Then, we had many problems with injuries to Sandesh (Jhingan), (Rowllin) Borges, and Brandon (Fernandes). We couldn't use them. We suffered a lot from missing some important players.

"We are still alive with our goals. Due to the pandemic, there were no camps in the last 12 months except the one in Dubai. We are still on our goal. I am convinced we are going to qualify from any position (where we finish). We will qualify for the Asian Cup and then we will have enough time," Igor Stimac further added.

It's not a problem to inspire the players: Indian Football Team coach Igor Stimac

Igor Stimac didn't have the ideal preparation to train the Indian Football Team for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The only silver lining is that the Indian football team players are extremely motivated. Despite all the challenges, Igor Stimac believes that the players are going to give everything they have on the pitch.

"(Motivating them is) not a problem at all. Our players are professionals. I don't have any problem in motivating them. We have seven or eight days before the first game. They are fully committed. They know that they are representing their country. They will do everything they can to defend the colors of India.

"It's not a problem to inspire them. I do not waste much time. They are aware that people are dying and families are suffering. We have one small chance. We need to work hard and take the chance with both hands. We have to do everything to bring smiles to the faces of Indian people," Igor Stimac signed off.

The Indian Football team currently occupies the fourth position in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (AFC) with three points from five matches. Qatar, Oman, and Afghanistan occupy the first, second, and third spots with 16,12, and 4 points respectively. The Blue Tigers' other opponent in the group, Bangladesh, have just one point from five matches.

