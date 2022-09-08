Working on creating a winning formula together: FC Goa's new signing Noah Sadaoui

After a disappointing previous season, FC Goa (FCG), with a revamped squad and rejuvenated hopes, are inching towards the 2022-23 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) with renewed hunger.

Noah Sadaoui, one of the many new recruits, on Thursday, September 8, underlined that the Gaurs have "different strengths" and under new boss Carlos Pena, the players will be working to create the "winning formula" together.

During a media interaction, the 28-year-old winger, in response to a Sportskeeda query, discussed the strengths of their squad and attackers with whom he is eager to combine. He stated:

“We have a good combination of players. Alvaro (Vazquez), for instance, has played in the ISL already and is hence aware of what can be expected in the league.

"Brandon (Fernandes), our captain, has been an FC Goa player for a long time. He can also play in different positions on the forward line. Iker (Guarrotxena) is also an experienced campaigner."

He added:

“Overall, I feel that we all have different strengths and we’re working on bringing them together to create that winning formula."

Last season was a particularly disappointing outing for FCG as they finished ninth in the league standings. Although they started the season positively, former head coach Juan Ferrando jumped ship to join ISL heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan midway through the campaign.

Derrick Pereira took over the top job on an interim basis, but the Gaurs failed to recover from the initial blip.

"Want to win trophies and take FC Goa to new heights" - Noah Sadaoui

The Morocco international stressed during the media interaction that he didn't join the Gaurs to "sit around." Sadaoui averred:

“I did not come here to sit around, I want to win trophies and take FC Goa to new heights. I am hungry."

Sadaoui has been on FC Goa's radar for a couple of years now, but no move materialized before this summer. The former Raja Casablanca star specified that FC Goa were the only reason he moved to the ISL. He elaborated:

"FC Goa is what brought me to the ISL. We had been communicating with each other for the past couple of years regarding a possible move.

"I've watched FC Goa play matches in the ISL and the AFC Champions League and I enjoyed the style of play of the club. This summer, when I was open to a move abroad, FC Goa hence was my first option."

Given their mutual interest in each other for a long time, both Sadaoui and FC Goa will be hoping that the partnership will be fruitful in terms of on-field achievements.

