"Would like to progress on our plans and try to gain maximum points" - Kenkre FC head coach ahead of Aizawl FC clash

Newbies Kenkre FC are currently at the bottom of the I-League points table. They will face Aizawl FC in their next match at the Naihati Stadium on Monday.

Mumbai-based Kenkre FC are yet to win a game this season but have shown flashes of resilience and brilliance in their games.

They played out a 0-0 draw against 10-man Rajasthan United in their last match. Kenkre FC's dynamic young coach Akhil Kothari felt that such results will only help the team play better in the future.

“We did have our tough days, but in football, there are both good days and bad days. We would like to progress on our plans and try to gain maximum points out of the game tomorrow and from the upcoming games as well”, Kothari said.

Kenkre FC were also agonizingly close to gaining a draw against league leaders Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Kenkre FC defender Nam, who was also present at the pre-match press conference, averred:

“The focus is always to play well for the whole 90 minutes and the target always remains the three points. We have to play together as a team and try to achieve our goals and get those three points.”

Aizawl FC are a good team; cannot take them lightly: Kenkre FC head coach Akhil Kothari

They face Aizawl FC in their next match. The former I-League champions have had a poor start to the new season and suffered a 2-1 against Churchill Brothers SC in their last outing.

However, Akhil Kothari was quick to point out the quality that the Mizoram club possesses.

“Aizawl is a good team, having some great players in their squad. They had some mixed results but they are former champions of the Hero I-League, and we cannot take them lightly. We want to put up a competitive show tomorrow and try to get points out of the game,” the Kenkre FC gaffer said.

With both teams hovering in the bottom half of the points table, it could be a good chance for Kenkre FC to get their first win of the season.

