“You are so much better than Dravid” - Twitter explodes after Igor Stimac is sent off again during India’s SAFF Championship clash against Kuwait

Kuwait came from behind to draw 1-1 with India in the final Group A game of the SAFF Championship, thanks to an unfortunate Anwar Ali own goal in stoppage time. The late equaliser nullified Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri’s opener in first half stoppage time - a stunning volley off an Anirudh Thapa corner.

The late goals in each half, however, was only part of the drama that the 9000-odd fans at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru were treated to on this rainy Tuesday night. A brawl late in the second half, only minutes before the Kuwaiti equaliser, saw India’s Rahim Ali and Kuwait’s Hamad Al Qallaf both sent off in the dying minutes.

That wasn’t all though. Only a few minutes before that brawl, an argument on the touchline between Igor Stimac and the fourth official saw the Indian Head Coach receive a second yellow and, with that, his marching orders.

The fiery Croatian didn’t end his antics for the night there. In one final act of defiance, he fired up the home fans right behind the Indian dugout before proceeding to sit with them himself.

Indian football fans had a bunch of mixed reactions to the incident. Some of the best ones can be found below:

Anantaajith Raghuraman @anantaajith



#IndiaKuwait #BlueTigers #SAFFChampionship2023 Sent off for the second game in a row, Stimac pushes the crowd to cheer before sitting amongst them! Sent off for the second game in a row, Stimac pushes the crowd to cheer before sitting amongst them!#IndiaKuwait #BlueTigers #SAFFChampionship2023 https://t.co/qLwUUpKLHe

Maurya Mondal @mauryamondal Igor Stimac 🤝 Marco Balbul



The masters of the Red Card. Igor Stimac 🤝 Marco BalbulThe masters of the Red Card.

El Niño 🇮🇳 @suppandiiii Stimac (2) got more red cards than goal scored by Pakistan (0) in SAFF Championship. Stimac (2) got more red cards than goal scored by Pakistan (0) in SAFF Championship. https://t.co/7bBXAPMqdI

Dhairya @dhairya_PJS reminds me of my school teacher who would ask for a calendar quite often for a remark.. Her statement, “Ask ur parents to sign this,” was a cherry on top



#INDKUW #SAFFChampionship2023 #BlueTigers It’s raining red cards at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium..reminds me of my school teacher who would ask for a calendar quite often for a remark.. Her statement, “Ask ur parents to sign this,” was a cherry on top It’s raining red cards at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium.. 😂😂 reminds me of my school teacher who would ask for a calendar quite often for a remark.. Her statement, “Ask ur parents to sign this,” was a cherry on top 😂😂#INDKUW #SAFFChampionship2023 #BlueTigers https://t.co/FiJRdGy3IA

Not everyone was impressed with the 55-year-old’s behaviour, of course.

Siddharth @ZiddharthSaxena

All this 'I'm a warrior, i'll do it again,' spiel is meaningless if it hurts the team. Will the Siddharth @ZiddharthSaxena

#INDvsKUW #SAFFChampionship2023 #indianfootball Now Igor Stimac helps himself to a yellow card, for a similar infringement that earned him a straight red in his last match, against Pak. Someone from the AIFF needs to sit him down and have a serious talk on his touchline madness Now Igor Stimac helps himself to a yellow card, for a similar infringement that earned him a straight red in his last match, against Pak. Someone from the AIFF needs to sit him down and have a serious talk on his touchline madness#INDvsKUW #SAFFChampionship2023 #indianfootball And, it turns into a red in no time. Two red cards in two matches for @stimac_igor All this 'I'm a warrior, i'll do it again,' spiel is meaningless if it hurts the team. Will the @The_AIFF now do something about it? twitter.com/ZiddharthSaxen… And, it turns into a red in no time. Two red cards in two matches for @stimac_igorAll this 'I'm a warrior, i'll do it again,' spiel is meaningless if it hurts the team. Will the @The_AIFF now do something about it? twitter.com/ZiddharthSaxen…

Nuhman @ImNuhman @IndianFootball When things are going nicely, creating unnecessary incidents changes the focus of the team and the players. Please avoid it. @stimac_igor @IndianFootball When things are going nicely, creating unnecessary incidents changes the focus of the team and the players. Please avoid it. @stimac_igor

San 💭 | ⚽🥊🧘🏻 @san_footy



But with semis coming, he should have behaved properly. Anwar Ali however, mistakes happen in football. Hope this doesn't shatter his confidence. Igor Stimac, I'm sorry but should have controlled his emotions. Passion against Pakistan was ok. Fans praised.But with semis coming, he should have behaved properly. Anwar Ali however, mistakes happen in football. Hope this doesn't shatter his confidence. #SAFFChampionship2023 Igor Stimac, I'm sorry but should have controlled his emotions. Passion against Pakistan was ok. Fans praised.But with semis coming, he should have behaved properly. Anwar Ali however, mistakes happen in football. Hope this doesn't shatter his confidence. #SAFFChampionship2023

And then there were those that hoped for Indian cricket team’s head coach Rahul Dravid to take a leaf or two out of Igor Stimac’s handbook.

Div🦁 @div_yumm 2nd red card for coach Igor Stimac. Dravid saab todha aggression lelo kab tak chup rehna hai 2nd red card for coach Igor Stimac. Dravid saab todha aggression lelo kab tak chup rehna hai https://t.co/CSDChONmav

Umair @umairrr_20



We indians love you soo much coach sahab 🏻 you are so much better then Dravid 🏻 PhaddaWe indians love you soo much coach sahab @stimac_igor 🏻 you are so much better then Dravid Phadda 🔥🔥🔥🔥We indians love you soo much coach sahab @stimac_igor ♥️👏🏻 you are so much better then Dravid 👏🏻🔥🇮🇳 https://t.co/yHu9P0RJmF

India likely to face Lebanon in the second semi-final on Saturday

In the end though, it did feel like Stimac’s hot-headedness and the fiery atmosphere of the game itself caused a lapse in concentration for the Indian defence, eventually leading to the equaliser. The draw means that India finished second in Group A, behind Kuwait, on goals scored.

As a result, India will now likely face Lebanon in the semi-final on Saturday, instead of what would have been a favourable draw against Maldives or Bangladesh. Whether this new-found aggression helps the Blue Tigers progress to a record 13th SAFF Championship final or not remains to be seen.

