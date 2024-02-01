Young-looking Hyderabad FC fight till the end but go down to FC Goa | ISL 2023-24

A young-looking Hyderabad FC fought bravely but went down 0-2 to FC Goa in their first game of the second phase of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Thursday.

Carlos Martinez opened the scoring for FC Goa in the seventh minute from a set-piece situation. Brandon Fernandes sent in a cross from the right corner, with the second ball falling gently to Martinez's welcoming head. Hyderabad FC tried to clear the first ball but failed to do so.

The second goal was also scored by Martinez, this time in the 30th minute, from a Jay Gupta ball from the left wing. Hyderabad FC's centre-backs Alex Saji and Mohammad Rafi stood tall in the heart of their defense and rarely let a loose ball go past them.

However, they were foxed by the creativity of Martinez on the ball on more than one occasion. Reassuringly, full-backs Mark Zothanpuia and Sajad Parray, along with the comforting arms of captain Joao Victor, more often than not took them to safety.

Both teams remain on equal footing in the second half

Hyderabad FC started well in the second half and created more than a few chances, but to pierce through the tight-knit Goan defense seemed beyond their power.

Still, the young lads who stepped out in Yellow and Black bravely put up a challenge against their former head coach Manolo Marquez, whose free-flowing philosophy of wing-based football seems to have been deeply imprinted in the Gaurs' psyche.

Wingers Abdul Rabeeh and Ramhlunchhunga, along with attacking midfielder Makan Chothe were the stars for Hyderabad FC in this game, although they could not quite get on the scoresheet.

For FC Goa, centre-backs Odei Onaindia and Narayan Das along with full-backs Jay Gupta and Seriton Fernandes stood tall and kept a clean sheet, albeit not without some fuss.

As mentioned earlier, Fernandes's creativity always kept them in the hunt, as did the pivotal role played by holding midfielders Carl McHugh and Ayush Chhetri.

The win maintains the unbeaten run FC Goa have had in the league so far, and takes them to the top with 27 points to their name.

Their closest competitors Kerala Blasters go down to second with 26 points inside their kitty, having played a game more.

Hyderabad FC host Odisha FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday while FC Goa travel to Bhubaneswar on February 9 to take on the same opponent.