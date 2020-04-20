Nikhil Poojary signs a three-year extension with Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad, April 20th : Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, tying versatile India-International Nikhil Poojary for the long term as he penned a three-year extension till the end of the 2022-23 season, the club announced on Monday.

Twenty-four-year-old Nikhil was an ever-present figure in the line-up for the club last season and was the only player to have played in all 18 games for the ISL debutants. In fact, the Mumbai native who can operate as a winger and a full back, clocked 1555 minutes on the pitch, the most for Hyderabad FC in 2019-20.

“I’m very excited about the future with Hyderabad FC. We have been working with a new philosophy in the latter part of the season and with Albert Roca joining in, it will help all of us immensely. I feel settled here, and signing a three-year extension means I can focus on helping the team as much as I can. The fans have been very kind towards me and their support last season was crucial. I’m eager to get back to training,” said Nikhil Poojary after completing formalities.

Having made his debut for the Indian National team in 2017, Nikhil has featured eight times for the senior team. His most recent cap for the national team came in the historic goalless draw in Qatar where he started the game for the Blue Tigers. He was also one of three Hyderabad players to be named in the National team camp which was to be held in March.

Albert Roca, Hyderabad FC Head Coach said, “I know Nikhil and have interacted with him in the past and he is a great professional. He is the one who played the most minutes for the team last season and that just shows how useful he is for us. Nikhil is young and hungry to develop further, so we are very happy to have a good and versatile player like him on board for the long term.”

Nikhil Poojary joins Adil Khan, Mohammad Yasir and Asish Rai who have also extended their stay with Hyderabad FC.