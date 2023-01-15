NorthEast United and FC Goa played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on January 15, Sunday.

Both sides had a different style of play, as the Highlanders were direct and targeted their strikers upfront. Meanwhile, the Gaurs, in their trademark setup, controlled possession with short passes to move the opposition.

The home side had good opportunities to open the scoring, but FC Goa mounted the pressure after the first quarter. Edu Bedia opened the scoring, but goalkeeper Mirshad Michu will be disappointed with his efforts to keep the ball out of the net.

However, the Highlanders soon restored parity when Brandon Fernandes handled the ball in the penalty box. Wilmar Jordan stepped up and converted the penalty to end the half on a high. The second half once again saw two penalties awarded.

Michu brought Noah Sadaoui down in the 18-yard box in the 65th minute as the referee pointed towards the spot. Iker Guarrotxena made it 2-1 from the resulting penalty. Nevertheless, their lead was short-lived as Jordan equalized from another spot-kick. The game ended in an end-to-end tussle with both teams scoring twice.

On that note, here are three things we learned from Sunday's enticing battle.

#1 FC Goa dreadful away form continues

Coming into this game, FC Goa were winless in their last five away games. Their poor performances on the road continued as NorthEast United held their own to snatch crucial points away. The Guars, like their previous outings, dominated possession, but with little effect.

Poor decision-making in the final third has cost several points and continues to do so. Moreover, the two penalties conceded will frustrate Carlos Pena as they could have been avoided. With this result, they have now taken just two points from their last six away fixtures.

Pena’s men still have to face the likes of East Bengal FC, Odisha FC, and Bengaluru FC on their travels. They will certainly need to pick up their form if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

#2 NorthEast United’s new signings stepping up

After a woeful run of results, NorthEast United were in dire need of fresh additions to the squad. They arrived in the form of Hira Mondal and Alex Saji. The two full-backs required game time and it fit the Highlanders’ agenda. Just two games in, both the players appear to have settled in quickly.

Combined with Vincenzo Annese prioritizing a compact defensive shape, NorthEast United have looked like a hard team to beat. Saji and Mondal have added much-needed aggression and zest to the side and once again performed well today. Signs are certainly looking positive for the Highlanders in the upcoming games.

#3 FC Goa are in a tricky situation

FC Goa required all three points from this game to steer clear of their competition. Hence, this performance would not have pleased Pena. As a result, they have forced themselves into a battle for the playoff spots. The Guars are placed sixth in the table with 20 points in 14 games.

Below them, Chennaiyin FC have achieved 16 points after playing 13 games, while Bengaluru FC also have the same tally as Marina Machans. Additionally, the two sides appear to be hitting form at the right moment. This, however, places enormous pressure on FC Goa to start delivering results.

Carlos Pena’s men have shown some promising signs in past games, but what they do in their next six outings will ultimately prove to be the difference.

