NorthEast United 2 - 2 FC Goa: Player Ratings as Gaurs hold on to point against Highlanders | ISL 2020-21

NorthEast United FC managed to salvage a 2-2 draw against FC Goa in match 82 of the ISL , as the Highlanders came from behind twice in the match.

Here is how the players fared in the match.

NorthEast United FC Player Ratings

Subhasish Roy - 6/10

Roy could not have done anything to prevent the goals that were scored against him, and overall, his commands to the defence were important in ensuring they did not concede more.

Ashutosh Mehta - 7/10

Mehta has been in good form this season and he dealt with the threat of Jorge Ortiz largely well on the day. However, he could have been more positionally aware for the goal.

Mashoor Shereef - 6.5/10

Mashoor has the frame of someone who does not get shrugged off the ball easily, but he was physically suspect in a couple of one-on-one battles today.

Benjamin Lambot - 7/10

The leader of the defence, Lambot played like he has throughout the course of the season - with authority and confidence.

Gurjinder Kumar - 6.5/10

Gurjinder showed prowess in the fullback position, and a couple of runs almost resulted in him delivering a perfect cross. However, he just lacked that bit of extra precision.

Lalengmawia - 7.5/10

A diamond in the rough, Lalengmawia always plays with the maturity of someone way beyond his years. He showed excellent close control and composure on the ball yet again today.

Khassa Camara - 7/10

If Lalengmawia provides the guile, Camara provides the physical presence required to compete in this league. He bailed his young compatriot out on many occasions.

Federico Gallego - 7.5/10

Gallego used his trickery and guile to befuddle the FC Goa defenders on a number of occasions, and smashed home both his penalties when he got them. A key player for NorthEast United.

VP Suhair - 5.5/10

Suhair has set high standards for himself this season, and by those standards, his performance was below par.

Deshorn Brown - 6/10

Brown could not find the good form which led to a flurry of goals in his first few matches for NorthEast United FC, and he missed a chance he should have scored - a free header straight from a corner.

Luis Machado - 6.5/10

Machado won the penalty which began NorthEast United's comeback into the match. He was lively and was always looking to create opportunities throughout the game.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Dheeraj Singh - 6/10

While Dheeraj could not do anything about the first penalty, he should have done better with the second, which slipped from under his hands after he had guessed the right way.

Seriton Fernandes - 6/10

Seriton Fernandes was full of running and energy today, and he assisted the midfielders well with quick passes into the middle of the park.

Adil Khan - 6.5/10

Adil Khan will still take some time to reach the top of his game after not getting much playing time this season, but going by tonight's performance in which he was physically dominant and read the game well, there is evidence that he is on the right track.

Ivan Gonzalez - 7/10

Gonzalez did well to guide Adil Khan through the match and formed an effective centre back partnership with him on the day. He was unfortunate to be part of a defense that conceded two.

Saviour Gama - 6/10

Gama's efforts on the pitch cannot be questioned, but his touch was a tad bit off on the day.

Alberto Noguera - 6/10

Noguera would be kicking himself for giving away the penalty which led to the first goal. That was the only down side of an overall solid performance.

Princeton Rebello - 6/10

Rebello was unfortunate to go off early in the match, and did not contribute much while he was on the pitch.

Alexander Jesuraj - 6.5/10

Jesuraj was impressive in his work-rate today, and he constantly made runs which kept the NorthEast United FC players alert.

Jorge Ortiz - 8/10

Ortiz was on fire throughout the match, and turned on the after-burners to create FC Goa's first goal. He also took the corner which led to the second goal.

Devendra Murgaokar - 7/10

Murgaokar's clever leave for Jorge Ortiz in the build up to FC Goa's first goal was almost as good as an assist, as he displayed great commitment to the cause during the game.

Igor Angulo - 6.5/10

Angulo relies on service, of which he didn't receive the best. However, he had a couple of chances which he made himself, and arguably should have scored from them.