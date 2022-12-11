NorthEast United 3-7 Chennaiyin FC: 3 things we learned from the 2022/23 ISL clash

Chennaiyin FC streamrolled NorthEast United in a one-way contest at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, December 10. The game ended 7-3, thanks to a magical display from Nasser El Khayati, who found the back of the net thrice and assisted twice to register more goal contributions in the history of the Indian Super League.

The Marina Machans added three more, with Petar Sliskovic scoring twice and Julius Duker capping his fine performance with a set-piece goal. It was followed by an own goal from Joe Zoherliana in the 79th minute. Three goals from Wilmar Jordan, Romain Philippoteaux, and Rochharzela proved to be consolation goals on a distraught night for the Highlanders.

New head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese will be hoping to find a solution before it becomes too late. Thomas Brdaric, on the other hand, will be ecstatic with the huge victory as his side are plagued by injuries. Anirudh Thapa, Jiteshwor Singh, Jockson Dhas, and Alexander Romario were forced to sit out against the Highlanders due to injuries.

We shall look at three talking points from Chennaiyin's 7-2 victory against NorthEast United.

#3 Vincenzo's NorthEast are off to a nightmare start

NorthEast United had Vincenzo Alberto Annese in the pipeline following the decision to part ways with Marco Balbul on Thursday. The Israel international reached a mutual agreement after failing to procure a point in eight straight games. However, things did not change under the new head coach either.

Vincenzo, who drove Gokulam Kerala to two I-League titles, has a gigantic task in his hands to recuperate the Highlanders, who are yet to break their duck -- nine games into the season. NorthEast defenders were in sixes and sevens and struggled to match Chennaiyin FC's attackers. It will be interesting to see how they respond in their upcoming game against FC Goa.

#2 Debjit Majumder - a concern for Thomas Brdaric

The Chennaiyin FC faithful were not pleased when the club backed Debjit Majumder to become the first-choice goalkeeper. The former East Bengal shot-stopper committed another mistake by parrying the ball into the path of Rochharzela in stoppage time. Thankfully, it didn't come back to bite Marina Machans.

However, the two-time Indian Super League Champions must be aware of the fact that the goalkeeper has been shaky throughout the season. If a chance is provided, Thomas Brdaric will look to buy a new goalkeeper as he eyes a spot in the playoff.

#1 Nasser El Khayati is magic

Nasser El Khayati is not only the highest scorer in the current campaign, but has contributed more goals (5) in a game in the Indian Super League history. The Dutch international tormented the hosts by making things happen with the ball. His eye for goals, vision, work rate, and ability to press at the right time have been sensational.

The attacking midfielder has also been feeding Petar Sliskovic with his pinpoint deliveries. His form will be vital in Chennaiyin FC's quest for a playoff spot.

